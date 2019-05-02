FROM STAFF REPORTS
After leading the University of Mary Washington softball team to the top seed in the Capital Athletic Conference tournament, Dee Conway was named CAC coach of the year on Thursday.
It’s the seventh such honor for Conway, the only coach in the 32-yer history of UMW’s program. Her Eagles will host Christopher Newport in a best-of-three finals beginning Saturday as they seek their first NCAA tournament berth since 1992.
Three UMW players were named to the all-CAC first team: sophomore catcher Rachel Porchie and junior outfielders Danielle Burns and Hannah Newman. Porchie leads the Eagles with seven home runs and 35 RBIs, while Newman is batting a team-high .417.
CNU freshman Kaitlyn Hasty was named CAC player and rookie of the year. Her 17 homers are tied for the NCAA Division III lead.