Maddie Shifflett scored 17 points and pulled down seven rebounds to pace the University of Mary Washington women’s basketball team to a 70–51 victory over visiting Johns Hopkins University on Wednesday night.
Molly Sharman added 14 points while Tory Martin contributed 13 in the win at Rosner Arena.
The Eagles were 44 percent from the field and outrebounded the Blue Jays 47–34. UMW will next host N.C. Wesleyan on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Johns Hopkins (2–2): Erin Walsh 13, Elise Moore 2, Diarra Oden 10, Emily Howie 12, Maggie Wodicka 3, Halie Egan 4, Lyndsey Hoyd 3, Kenz Wilkinson 2, Jess Sweeney 2. Totals: 14 18–28 51.
UMW (4–1): Tory Martin 13, Maddie Shifflet 17, Molly Sharman 14, Emily Thompson 10, Ashley Martin 5, Karissa Highlander 3, Bri Harper 3, Hannah Stockman 5. Totals: 22 21–24 70.
Halftime: UMW, 33–20. Three-point basket: Johns Hopkins 5 (Howie 4, Wodicka), UMW 5 (Shifflett, Thompson, Martin, Harper, Stockman). Rebounds: Johns Hopkins 34 (Egan 9), UMW 47 (Shifflett 7, Stockman 7).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
UMW built a six=point halftime lead on Bridgewater but could not maintain its momentum, falling to the ODAC member 84–80 in a nonconference road game.
Anias Saunders scored 18 points to lead UMW, while Da’Shawn Cook drained 17 points and Drew Johnson 13. UMW will play Lynchburg as part of the Christopher Newport University Classic in Newport News on Friday.
UMW (4–1): Da’Shawn Cook 17, Drew Johnson 13, Greg Rowson 12, Anias Saunders 18, Trey Barber 12, Ra’Shawn Cook 4, Riley Welch 4. Totals: 32 8–10 80.
Bridgewater (1–2): Chandler Murray 18, Davrion Grief 14, Liam Casewell 14, Kellen Hodge 4, Jalil Langston 11, T.J. Turner 6, Will Bowser 16, Ryan Norman 1. Totals: 27 16–24 84.
Halftime: UMW, 50–44. Three-point basket: UMW 8 (Saunders 4, Rowson 2, Cook, Johnson), Bridgewater 14 (Murray 4, Bowers 4, Casewell 2, Langston 2, Turner 2). Rebounds: UMW 48 (Johnson 12), Bridgewater 46 (Murray 9).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.