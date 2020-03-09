When Khai Seargeant and two other potential key performers transferred from Massaponax following redistricting in Spotsylvania County last summer, the Panthers’ remaining boys basketball players were more focused on the opportunity ahead than on looking back.
Senior Dorion Staples, Arkese Claiborne and Alphonso Williams were integral role players in 2018–19 when the Panthers went 20–7 and reached the Region 5D quarterfinals before losing 58–54 to Potomac.
After Seargeant, Brandon Hilliard and Robert Harvey transferred to Courtland, Claiborne said many overlooked the Panthers as they moved from Class 5 to Class 6.
“I felt like coming into the year everybody doubted us,” Claiborne said. “So it gave us a chip on our shoulder. Coming into this season we knew we had to work harder than everybody else. That’s what got us here.”
The “here” for the Panthers is the state semifinals—two victories away from the 21 year-old school’s first team state title in any sport. Massaponax (20–7) faces South County (25–3) in a semifinal tonight at Robinson Secondary School in Fairfax,
As head coach Darren Berkley looks at his roster and reflects on the team’s progress, he said togetherness, character and work ethic have enabled the Panthers to join Colonial Beach as the only two Fredericksburg area teams still standing.
“It’s unbelievable,” Berkley said. “God has blessed us for sure. Other guys have risen. These guys like each other. They’ve got a lot of chemistry.
“No one tries to do it themselves. We can’t. We don’t have that type of team. We’ve got to move the ball and play together.”
Seargeant was a first-team all-Commonwealth District and all-Region 5D selection for the Panthers in 2019.
The quick and sharp-shooting point guard helped lead Courtland to the Battlefield District regular season title, a Region 4B championship and a trip to the Class 4 quarterfinals where it fell to Woodrow Wilson, 67–61, on Friday.
While the Cougars’ season ended, the Panthers were on the road at Cosby High School where they knocked off Chesterfield County’s Thomas Dale, 58–53.
The chemistry Berkley speaks of was on display at critical moments.
Claiborne scored on a layup at the end of the first half after taking a full-court length pass from senior Noryen Lasley with 0.6 seconds left. Staples also delivered a pair of pinpoint outlet passes to a streaking Claiborne for a layup and dunk in the third quarter as the Panthers built a double-digit lead.
Berkley said doing “all the little” things has led to the team’s success. He likens Massaponax to the NBA’s Toronto Raptors, who won the championship last summer with a complete unit, and also the 2011 Dallas Mavericks who took down LeBron James and the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.
Berkley said his players invariably seem to make the right play at the crucial moment, whether it’s a key blocked shot or drawing an offensive foul.
“The kids have grown up. They’re getting more experience. They feel comfortable. They like each other,” Berkley said. “It just shows you the power of the team. We have talent, don’t get me wrong. You don’t win without talent. It’s maybe not superstar talent.”
While the 6-foot-7 Staples (16.4 points, 8.6 rebounds) was expected to carry a significant load this season, Claiborne’s development has provided a further boost. He’s averaging 12.8 points per game.
Williams provides all-around contributions with 11.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He also has 35 steals.
“They’ve really stepped up,” Staples said of Claiborne and Williams. “From Khai averaging 15 points, we had to recover those points back. Kese and Phonso, they really worked at it. They really got better. I’ve never seen any two players improve like them two. They’ve got so much chemistry on the court. It’s really good for the team.”
Other Panthers have contributed, as well.
Point guard Carlton Jacobs hasn’t replaced Seargeant’s scoring and playmaking but is a steady leader. Lasley doesn’t focus on scoring but is second on the team with 6.5 rebounds per game. Reserve senior forward Lanxton Athy, an All-Area defensive end for the football team, provides hustle and muscle.
“We’ve got length on the wing and we usually win the battle of the boards every game,” Berkley said.
The Panthers will see if that continues tonight against South County. The victor will play for the state championship on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Virginia Commonwealth University against either Centreville or Western Branch.
After making program history by reaching states for the first time, the Panthers aren’t satisfied.
“With God all things are possible,” Berkley said. “Anything can happen.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.