Dugouts and sidelines across the Fredericksburg area, abandoned hastily at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic nearly two months ago, will remain vacant.
The Virginia High School League executive committee voted 31–0–1 Thursday to cancel spring sports and activities for the remainder of the school year. One member of the executive committee abstained from voting.
The VHSL suspended the start of the spring sports season by two weeks on March 13, the same day that Gov. Ralph Northam (D) ordered schools closed across the Commonwealth through at least the end of the month. State championship basketball games were nixed in five of six classifications, with co-champions crowned.
However, 10 days later, the state’s high school sports governing body announced that it would defer its final decision until its May meeting. Some coaches and athletes had held out hope for an abbreviated summer campaign, though that scenario presented a fresh set of logistical hurdles.
But Thursday’s vote brings finality to a lost year of competition in boys and girls soccer, boys and girls lacrosse, boys and girls tennis, baseball, softball and track and field.
“This extremely difficult decision was made knowing the great disappointment our student-athletes, academic activity participants, coaches, administrators, parents, and their communities will experience. We share those same feelings as well,” VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun said in a news release.
“We especially grieve with those senior athletes and activity participants who will not have an opportunity to represent their school or wear their school jersey one final time after years of hard work and dedication.”
