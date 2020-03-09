CLASS 6 BOYS
MASSAPONAX (20-7) VS. SOUTH COUNTY (25-3)
Where: Robinson Secondary School, 5035 Sideburn Road, Fairfax
When: 8 p.m.
Tickets: $10
Notable: Coming off a 58–53 victory over Thomas Dale in the quarterfinals, the Panthers are looking to extend what’s already the deepest playoff run in program history. Standing in their way: a South County program that has made the state tournament each of the past three years, winning it all in 2018. The Region 6A champion Stallions held off Washington-Liberty, 56–52, on Friday. Massaponax figures to rely on 6-foot-7 forward Dorion Staples (16.6 points per game) for production in the paint and as a rim enforcer on defense. Senior guard Arkese Claiborne has emerged as the Panthers’ primary scoring threat in the backcourt, posting 20 points against Thomas Dale The Stallions are flush with athletes, many of whom starred for the school’s state championship-winning football team this past fall. Small forward William Wilson is a force at both ends of the floor, while Andre Speight has acquired a reputation as a knockdown shooter..
Up next: The Western Branch/Centreville winner in the Class 6 championship game. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at VCU’s Siegel Center.
CLASS 1 BOYS
COLONIAL BEACH (23-5) VS. MATHEWS (22–7)
Where: King George High School
When: 7 p.m.
Tickets: $10
Skinny: In a rematch of last week’s Region 1A championship game, the Drifters would be wise to replicate the game plan that yielded a comfortable 17-point win over the Blue Devils. Jace Jett led Colonial Beach with 33 points in that contest. In Friday’s quarterfinals, Mathews overcame a seven-point halftime deficit to edge Riverheads, 59–56, while Colonial Beach overcame a slow start of its own to run away from Sussex Central, 49–37, at Caroline. Senior Corvion Davis (23.4 points per game) serves as the centerpiece of Colonial Beach’s offense, drawing frequent double teams and creating scoring opportunities for Tavares Lucas and Jett. With a smallish lineup, the Drifters compensate for their lack of size with a breakneck pace and tenacious play on the boards. Colonial Beach is seeking its first boys state finals berth since 2009, when head coach Keith Dickerson’s son was a starting forward. Dickerson previously coached the Drifters girls to four straight championships, from 2012–15.
Up next: The Grundy/Auburn winner in the Class 1 state championship game. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. Thursday at VCU’s Siegel Center.
