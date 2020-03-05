CLASS 6 BOYS
Friday’s quarterfinals
Massaponax vs. Thomas Dale at Cosby, 7:30
Washington-Liberty vs. South County at Robinson, 8
Western Branch vs. Potomac at Hylton, 8
Lake Braddock vs. Centreville at Westfield, 8
CLASS 5 BOYS
Friday’s quarterfinals
Albemarle vs. Potomac Falls at Rock Ridge, 7
Varina vs. Green Run at Norfolk State, 8
Norview vs. at Henrico at Glen Allen, 7:30
Patrick Henry-Roanoke vs. Riverside at W. Fleming, 7
CLASS 4 BOYS
Friday’s quarterfinals
Woodrow Wilson vs. Courtland at Spotsylvania, 7
Millbrook vs. Halifax at Heritage-Lynchburg, 7
G.W.-Danville vs. Louudon Co. at Riverside, 7
Monacan vs. King’s Fork at Norfolk State, 6
CLASS 3 BOYS
Friday’s quarterfinals
Western Albemarle vs. Northside at Albemarle, 7
Armstrong vs. Lakeland at King’s Fork, 8
Liberty Christian vs. Cave Spring at Roanoke Coll., 8:30
Central-Woodstock vs. Petersburg at Strasburg, 7
CLASS 2 BOYS
Friday’s quarterfinals
Central-Wise vs. Radford at Roanoke College, 5
Glenvar vs. Gate City at Virginia High, 7
East Rockingham vs. Brunswick at Spotswood, 7
Stuarts Draft vs. John Marshall at Ashe Center, 8
CLASS 1 BOYS
Friday’s quarterfinals
Colonial Beach vs. Sussex Central at Caroline, 6
Mathews vs. Riverheads at Stuarts Draft, 6
Auburn vs. Eastside at Virginia-Wise, 8
Grundy vs. Parry McCluer at Rockbridge Co., 7
CLASS 6 GIRLS
Friday’s quarterfinals
Osbourn Park vs. James River at Cosby, 6
James Madison vs. West Springfield at Robinson, 6
Thomas Edison vs. George Marshall at Westfield, 6
Western Branch vs. Colgan at Hylton, 6
CLASS 5 GIRLS
Friday’s quarterfinals
William Fleming vs. Woodgrove at Loudoun Valley, 6
Henrico vs. Princess Anne at Norfolk State, 4
Princess Anne vs. Highland Springs at Glen Allen, 6
P.H.-Roanoke vs. Briar Woods at W. Fleming, 5:30
CLASS 4 GIRLS
Friday’s quarterfinals
Hanover vs. Hampton at Norfolk State, 2
E.C. Glass vs. Loudoun Valley at Woodgrove, 7
Millbrook vs. Pulaski County at Christiansburg, 6
Grafton vs. Monacan at Midlothian, 7
CLASS 3 GIRLS
Friday’s quarterfinals
Brentsville vs. Lakeland at King’s Fork, 6
Abingdon vs. Spotswood at East Rockingham, 7
Lord Botetourt vs. Turner Ashby at Roanoke Coll., 6:45
B.T. Washington vs. George Mason at George Marshall, 7
CLASS 2 GIRLS
Friday’s quarterfinals
Gate City vs. Floyd County at Aubrn, 6
Martinsville vs. Union at U.Va.-Wise, 6
Poquoson vs. Luray at Page County, 6
Thomas Jefferson-Richmond vs. Strasburg at Ashe Center, 6
CLASS 1 GIRLS
Friday’s quarterfinals
George Wythe-Wytheville vs. Honaker at Pulaski, 7
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring vs. Galax at Emory & Henry, 7
Lancaster vs. Surry at Sussex Central, 7
Riverheads vs. Rappahannock at Lancaster, 6
