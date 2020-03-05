CLASS 6 BOYS

Friday’s quarterfinals

Massaponax vs. Thomas Dale at Cosby, 7:30

Washington-Liberty vs. South County at Robinson, 8

Western Branch vs. Potomac at Hylton, 8

Lake Braddock vs. Centreville at Westfield, 8

CLASS 5 BOYS

Friday’s quarterfinals

Albemarle vs. Potomac Falls at Rock Ridge, 7

Varina vs. Green Run at Norfolk State, 8

Norview vs. at Henrico at Glen Allen, 7:30

Patrick Henry-Roanoke vs. Riverside at W. Fleming, 7

CLASS 4 BOYS

Friday’s quarterfinals

Woodrow Wilson vs. Courtland at Spotsylvania, 7

Millbrook vs. Halifax at Heritage-Lynchburg, 7

G.W.-Danville vs. Louudon Co. at Riverside, 7

Monacan vs. King’s Fork at Norfolk State, 6

CLASS 3 BOYS

Friday’s quarterfinals

Western Albemarle vs. Northside at Albemarle, 7

Armstrong vs. Lakeland at King’s Fork, 8

Liberty Christian vs. Cave Spring at Roanoke Coll., 8:30

Central-Woodstock vs. Petersburg at Strasburg, 7

CLASS 2 BOYS

Friday’s quarterfinals

Central-Wise vs. Radford at Roanoke College, 5

Glenvar vs. Gate City at Virginia High, 7

East Rockingham vs. Brunswick at Spotswood, 7

Stuarts Draft vs. John Marshall at Ashe Center, 8

CLASS 1 BOYS

Friday’s quarterfinals

Colonial Beach vs. Sussex Central at Caroline, 6

Mathews vs. Riverheads at Stuarts Draft, 6

Auburn vs. Eastside at Virginia-Wise, 8

Grundy vs. Parry McCluer at Rockbridge Co., 7

CLASS 6 GIRLS

Friday’s quarterfinals

Osbourn Park vs. James River at Cosby, 6

James Madison vs. West Springfield at Robinson, 6

Thomas Edison vs. George Marshall at Westfield, 6

Western Branch vs. Colgan at Hylton, 6

CLASS 5 GIRLS

Friday’s quarterfinals

William Fleming vs. Woodgrove at Loudoun Valley, 6

Henrico vs. Princess Anne at Norfolk State, 4

Princess Anne vs. Highland Springs at Glen Allen, 6

P.H.-Roanoke vs. Briar Woods at W. Fleming, 5:30

CLASS 4 GIRLS

Friday’s quarterfinals

Hanover vs. Hampton at Norfolk State, 2

E.C. Glass vs. Loudoun Valley at Woodgrove, 7

Millbrook vs. Pulaski County at Christiansburg, 6

Grafton vs. Monacan at Midlothian, 7

CLASS 3 GIRLS

Friday’s quarterfinals

Brentsville vs. Lakeland at King’s Fork, 6

Abingdon vs. Spotswood at East Rockingham, 7

Lord Botetourt vs. Turner Ashby at Roanoke Coll., 6:45

B.T. Washington vs. George Mason at George Marshall, 7

CLASS 2 GIRLS

Friday’s quarterfinals

Gate City vs. Floyd County at Aubrn, 6

Martinsville vs. Union at U.Va.-Wise, 6

Poquoson vs. Luray at Page County, 6

Thomas Jefferson-Richmond vs. Strasburg at Ashe Center, 6

CLASS 1 GIRLS

Friday’s quarterfinals

George Wythe-Wytheville vs. Honaker at Pulaski, 7

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring vs. Galax at Emory & Henry, 7

Lancaster vs. Surry at Sussex Central, 7

Riverheads vs. Rappahannock at Lancaster, 6

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments