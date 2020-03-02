CLASS 6 BOYS
Friday’s quarterfinals
Massaponax vs. Thomas Dale at Cosby, 7:30
Washington-Liberty vs. South County at Robinson, 8
Western Branch vs. Potomac at Hylton, 8
Lake Braddock vs. Centreville at Westfield, 8
CLASS 5 BOYS
Friday’s quarterfinals
Albemarle vs. Potomac Falls at Rock Ridge, 7
Varina vs. Green Run at Norfolk State
Norview vs. at Henrico at Glen Allen
Patrick Henry-Roanoke vs. Riverside at William Fleming, 7
CLASS 4 BOYS
Friday’s quarterfinals
Woodrow Wilson vs. Courtland at Riverbend, 7
Millbrook vs. Halifax at Heritage-Lynchburg, 7
G.W.-Danville vs. Louudon County at Riverside, 7
Monacan vs. King’s Fork at Norfolk State, 6
CLASS 3 BOYS
Friday’s quarterfinals
Western Albemarle vs. Northside at Albemarle, 7
Armstrong at Lakeland/Petersburg winner
Liberty Christian vs. Cave Spring at Roanoke College
Lakeland/Petersburg winner at Central-Woodstock
CLASS 2 BOYS
Friday’s quarterfinals
Central-Wise at Glenvar/Radford winner
Glenvar/Radford loser at Gate City
Brunswick at East Rockingham
Stuarts Draft vs. John Marshall at Ashe Center, 8
CLASS 1 BOYS
Friday’s quarterfinals
Colonial Beach vs. Sussex Central at Caroline, 6
Mathews at Riverheads
Auburn vs. Eastside at U.Va.-Wise
Grundy at Parry McCluer
CLASS 6 GIRLS
Friday’s quarterfinals
Osbourn Park at James River
James Madison vs. West Springfield at Robinson, 6
Thomas Edison vs. George Marshall at Westfield, 6
Western Branch vs. Colgan at Hylton, 6
CLASS 5 GIRLS
Friday’s quarterfinals
William Fleming vs. Wood- grove at Loudoun Valley, 6
Henrico at Princess Anne
Norview at Highland Springs
Patrick Henry-Roanoke vs. Briar Woods at William Fleming, 5:30
CLASS 4 GIRLS
Friday’s quarterfinals
Hanover vs. Hampton at Norfolk State, 2
E.C. Glass vs. Loudoun Valley at Woodgrove, 7
Millbrook vs. Pulaski County at Christiansburg, 6
Grafton at Monacan
CLASS 3 GIRLS
Friday’s quarterfinals
Brentsville at BT. Washington/ Lakeland winner
Abingdon vs. Spotswood at East Rockingham, 7
Lord Botetourt vs. Turner Ashby at Roanoke College
B.T. Washington/Lakeland loser vs. George Mason at George Marshall
CLASS 2 GIRLS
Friday’s quarterfinals
Gate City at Floyd County/ Martinsville winner
Floyd County/Martinsville loser at Union
Poquoson at Luray
Thomas Jefferson-Richmond vs. Strasburg at Ashe Center, 6
CLASS 1 GIRLS
Friday’s quarterfinals
Honaker at George Wythe-Wytheville
Galax at Patrick Henry-Glade Spring
Lancaster vs. Surry at Sussex Central, 7
Riverheads vs. Rappahannock at Lancaster
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.