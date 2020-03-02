CLASS 6 BOYS

Friday’s quarterfinals

Massaponax vs. Thomas Dale at Cosby, 7:30

Washington-Liberty vs. South County at Robinson, 8

Western Branch vs. Potomac at Hylton, 8

Lake Braddock vs. Centreville at Westfield, 8

CLASS 5 BOYS

Friday’s quarterfinals

Albemarle vs. Potomac Falls at Rock Ridge, 7

Varina vs. Green Run at Norfolk State

Norview vs. at Henrico at Glen Allen

Patrick Henry-Roanoke vs. Riverside at William Fleming, 7

CLASS 4 BOYS

Friday’s quarterfinals

Woodrow Wilson vs. Courtland at Riverbend, 7

Millbrook vs. Halifax at Heritage-Lynchburg, 7

G.W.-Danville vs. Louudon County at Riverside, 7

Monacan vs. King’s Fork at Norfolk State, 6

CLASS 3 BOYS

Friday’s quarterfinals

Western Albemarle vs. Northside at Albemarle, 7

Armstrong at Lakeland/Petersburg winner

Liberty Christian vs. Cave Spring at Roanoke College

Lakeland/Petersburg winner at Central-Woodstock

CLASS 2 BOYS

Friday’s quarterfinals

Central-Wise at Glenvar/Radford winner

Glenvar/Radford loser at Gate City

Brunswick at East Rockingham

Stuarts Draft vs. John Marshall at Ashe Center, 8

CLASS 1 BOYS

Friday’s quarterfinals

Colonial Beach vs. Sussex Central at Caroline, 6

Mathews at Riverheads

Auburn vs. Eastside at U.Va.-Wise

Grundy at Parry McCluer

CLASS 6 GIRLS

Friday’s quarterfinals

Osbourn Park at James River

James Madison vs. West Springfield at Robinson, 6

Thomas Edison vs. George Marshall at Westfield, 6

Western Branch vs. Colgan at Hylton, 6

CLASS 5 GIRLS

Friday’s quarterfinals

William Fleming vs. Wood- grove at Loudoun Valley, 6

Henrico at Princess Anne

Norview at Highland Springs

Patrick Henry-Roanoke vs. Briar Woods at William Fleming, 5:30

CLASS 4 GIRLS

Friday’s quarterfinals

Hanover vs. Hampton at Norfolk State, 2

E.C. Glass vs. Loudoun Valley at Woodgrove, 7

Millbrook vs. Pulaski County at Christiansburg, 6

Grafton at Monacan

CLASS 3 GIRLS

Friday’s quarterfinals

Brentsville at BT. Washington/ Lakeland winner

Abingdon vs. Spotswood at East Rockingham, 7

Lord Botetourt vs. Turner Ashby at Roanoke College

B.T. Washington/Lakeland loser vs. George Mason at George Marshall

CLASS 2 GIRLS

Friday’s quarterfinals

Gate City at Floyd County/ Martinsville winner

Floyd County/Martinsville loser at Union

Poquoson at Luray

Thomas Jefferson-Richmond vs. Strasburg at Ashe Center, 6

CLASS 1 GIRLS

Friday’s quarterfinals

Honaker at George Wythe-Wytheville

Galax at Patrick Henry-Glade Spring

Lancaster vs. Surry at Sussex Central, 7

Riverheads vs. Rappahannock at Lancaster

