As expected, the Virginia High School League canceled the spring sports season on Monday.
The decision came after Gov. Ralph Northam announced that all state public schools will remain closed throughout the 2019–20 school year due to coronvirus concerns.
The Virginia High School League scheduled a conference call for Tuesday morning. Members of the VHSL management crisis team will discuss options on athletic and academic activities.
“The committee will explore and discuss options for our teams to play if possible,” league spokesman Mike McCall told the (Norfolk) Virginian-Pilot Monday. “The athletes deserve this conversation.”
The VHSL earlier pushed back the starting date for spring sports two weeks, until March 30. Teams and athletes have not been allowed to practice on school grounds.
“We need to support our Governor and State Superintendent,” VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun said in a statement. “These actions were taken to protect Virginians, keep them safe and healthy and to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”
