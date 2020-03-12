As the effects of coronavirus continue to spread more rapidly than a fast break, the Virginia High School League has cancelled its state championship basketball games scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
The Class 1 and 2 boys and girls finals were played as scheduled Thursday at VCU's Siegel Center.
However, there will be no state champions crowned in classes 3-6, with both finalists being declared co-champions. The VHSL had previously planned to hold Friday's and Saturday's games with "limited family attendance."
“After continuing to assess the impact of COVID-19 and the recent cancellations throughout the sports world, we felt it was in the public interest to cancel our championship finals for Friday and Saturday," VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun said in a news release.
“While we understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our teams, we feel this decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of, most importantly, our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, families, and fans.”
