BOYS BASKETBALL
CLASS 1
Player of the year: Ethan Millirons (Auburn). Coach of the year: Not selected.
FIRST TEAM
Ethan Millirons (Aub), Corvion Davis (Colonial Beach), Caleb Thomas (Mathews), Tavon Jones (Sussex Central), Will Dunlap (Parry McCluer), Cade Looney (Grundy), Ethan Powers (Eastside), Grant Painter (Riverheads).
SECOND TEAM
Tavares Lucas (CB), Kameron Johnson (Charles City), Christian Williams (Mathews), Adam Painter (Riv), Michael Royal (Aub), Drew Hoge (Bland), Luke Carter (Northwood), Grayson Honaker (Honaker).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.