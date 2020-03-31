BOYS BASKETBALL

CLASS 1

Player of the year: Ethan Millirons (Auburn). Coach of the year: Not selected.

FIRST TEAM

Ethan Millirons (Aub), Corvion Davis (Colonial Beach), Caleb Thomas (Mathews), Tavon Jones (Sussex Central), Will Dunlap (Parry McCluer), Cade Looney (Grundy), Ethan Powers (Eastside), Grant Painter (Riverheads).

SECOND TEAM

Tavares Lucas (CB), Kameron Johnson (Charles City), Christian Williams (Mathews), Adam Painter (Riv), Michael Royal (Aub), Drew Hoge (Bland), Luke Carter (Northwood), Grayson Honaker (Honaker).

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments