GIRLS BASKETBALL
VHSL CLASS 4
Player of the year: Jordan Hodges (Monacan). Coach of the year: Shanda Bailey (Hampton).
FIRST TEAM
Jordan Hodges (Monacan), Danielle McTeer (Hampton), JaNaiya Quinerly (Lake Taylor), Megan Stevenson (Loudoun Valley), Jayla Hearp (Hamp), Sydney Clayton (Mon), Ashanti Barnes (LT), Makaya Firebaugh (James Wood).
SECOND TEAM
Maddie Ratcliff (Pulaski), Olivia McGhee (Louisa), Lena Lee (Mon), Jordan Campbell (LV), Mya Hamlet (E.C. Glass), Avery O’Roke (Millbrook), Allison Hauck (Mill), Isabella Middleton (Tuscarora).
