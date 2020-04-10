GIRLS BASKETBALL

VHSL CLASS 4

Player of the year: Jordan Hodges (Monacan). Coach of the year: Shanda Bailey (Hampton).

FIRST TEAM

Jordan Hodges (Monacan), Danielle McTeer (Hampton), JaNaiya Quinerly (Lake Taylor), Megan Stevenson (Loudoun Valley), Jayla Hearp (Hamp), Sydney Clayton (Mon), Ashanti Barnes (LT), Makaya Firebaugh (James Wood).

SECOND TEAM

Maddie Ratcliff (Pulaski), Olivia McGhee (Louisa), Lena Lee (Mon), Jordan Campbell (LV), Mya Hamlet (E.C. Glass), Avery O’Roke (Millbrook), Allison Hauck (Mill), Isabella Middleton (Tuscarora).

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments