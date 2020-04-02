BOYS BASKETBALL
CLASS 5
Player of the year: Jacob Cooper (Green Run). Coach of the year: Kenneth Harris (Green Run).
FIRST TEAM
Jacob Cooper (GR), Landon Hawes (Potomac Falls), Jahme Ested (Henrico), Javon Swinton (North Stafford), Jaylani Darden (Norview), Jamontae Smith (Patrick Henry–Roanoke), Alphonzo Billups (Varina), Elijah Kennedy (GR).
SECOND TEAM
Jahn Hines (Norview), Lance Johnson (Freedom), Justin Fatherly (Nansemond River), James Wallace (Henrico), Tyler Warren (Atlee), Greg Spurlock (Rock Ridge), Jalen Coker (PF), Beau Everett (Riverside)
