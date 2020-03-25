BOYS BASKETBALL

CLASS 6

Player of the year: William Wilson (South County). Coach of the year: Mike Robinson (South County).

FIRST TEAM

William Wilson (SC), Tyrell Harris (Potomac), Donald Hand (Landstown), Joseph Dagbe (South Lakes), Andre Speight (SC), Mekhai Washington (Centreville), Efrem Johnson (Western Branch), Avery Ford (Cen).

SECOND TEAM

Dorion Staples (Massaponax), Kylon Lewis (Thomas Dale), Daniel Peterson (Hayfield), Daniel Mbangue (Fairfax), Kyle Honore (Pot), Zack Blue (Patriot), Anthony Reyes (Washington-Liberty), Kenyon Giles (Oscar Smith).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CLASS 6

Player of the year: Alyssa Andrews (Colgan). Coach of the year: Kirsten Stone (Madison).

FIRST TEAM

Alyssa Andrews (Col), Grace Townsend (James River), Elizabeth Dufrane (McLean), Bri Johns (Edison), Tedi Makrigiorgos (Madison), Bailey Williams (Cosby), Hannah Williams (Stonewall Jackson), Charlotte Jewell (Edison).

SECOND TEAM

Crystal White (Western Branch), Christina Trivisonno (Marshall), Melanie George (Fairfax), Brianna Scott (South Lakes), Cameren Downs (Colonial Forge), McKenzie Matheny (West Springfield), Arshae Jackson (JR), Eryn Byrd (WB).

