Offensive player of the year: Malik Newton (Lake Taylor). Defensive player of the year: Ikeem Wright (Lake Taylor). Coach of the year: Hank Sawyer (Lake Taylor).

Offense: QB-DreSean Kendrick (E.C. Glass). C-Patrick McEachin (LT). OL-Termaine Baker (LT). Noah Gick (Tuscarora), Cedric Carter (Patrick Henry-Ashland), Sam Cosnotti (Salem). RB-Robert Barlow (Dinwiddie), Mailk Newton (LT), Bruce Duke (Tusc). WR-Darious Speight (LT), Jevonn Gilyard (Tusc), Romy Minor (Broad Run). TE-Ikeem Wright (LT). AP-Ethan Gick (Tusc). K-Garrett Hutchinson (Eastern View), KR-Alex Spangler (Eastern View).

Defense: DL-Kevin Gholson (PH), Matei Fitz (Tusc), Holden Fretz (ECG). DE-D’Anta Johnson (Din), Dallas Spruill (LT). LB-Ikeem Wright (LT), Payne Bauer (Sherando), Chaz ALlison (BR), Bobby Pinello (Salem). DB-Kenny Gallup Jr. (Churchland), Tre’won White (Liberty), Pierre Royster (LT), Jayden McDonald (Salem). AP-Shayne Parham (Din). P-Jimmy Kibble (Loudoun County). PR-Alex Spangler (EV).

Offense: QB-Mitch Griffis (BR). C-Jack Fielding (BR). OL-Charles Grant (Chur), Gabe El-Fiky (Tusc), B.J. Wheat (ECG), Garrison Wheatley (Monacan). RB-Isaiah Persinger (Salem), Wesley Graves (GW-Danville), Jarett Hunter (Louisa). WR-Messiah Russell (Warwick), Cedric Drumgoole (Din), Alex Spangler (EV). TE-Lance Lacny (BR). AP-Alex Sikkar (PH). K-Jack Hendren (Sher). KR-Kole Jones (Great Bridge).

Defense: DL-Tyrique Tucker (LT), Marquale Benton (Chur), Cornell Lucess (Din). DE-Kesean Dyson (BR), Cooper Thunell (Loudoun Valley). LB-James Epps (PH), Will Hatfield (Tusc), Jovante Hobbs (Din), Malik Newton (LT). DB-Messiah Russell (War), Alex Washington (Louisa), Robert Barlow (Din), Cam Cambers (BR). AP-Joseph Groves (LC). P-Luke Goforth (Blacksburg). PR-Jabril Hayes (Sher).

