FOOTBALL
CLASS 4
Offensive player of the year: Malik Newton (Lake Taylor). Defensive player of the year: Ikeem Wright (Lake Taylor). Coach of the year: Hank Sawyer (Lake Taylor).
FIRST TEAM
Offense: QB-DreSean Kendrick (E.C. Glass). C-Patrick McEachin (LT). OL-Termaine Baker (LT). Noah Gick (Tuscarora), Cedric Carter (Patrick Henry-Ashland), Sam Cosnotti (Salem). RB-Robert Barlow (Dinwiddie), Mailk Newton (LT), Bruce Duke (Tusc). WR-Darious Speight (LT), Jevonn Gilyard (Tusc), Romy Minor (Broad Run). TE-Ikeem Wright (LT). AP-Ethan Gick (Tusc). K-Garrett Hutchinson (Eastern View), KR-Alex Spangler (Eastern View).
Defense: DL-Kevin Gholson (PH), Matei Fitz (Tusc), Holden Fretz (ECG). DE-D’Anta Johnson (Din), Dallas Spruill (LT). LB-Ikeem Wright (LT), Payne Bauer (Sherando), Chaz ALlison (BR), Bobby Pinello (Salem). DB-Kenny Gallup Jr. (Churchland), Tre’won White (Liberty), Pierre Royster (LT), Jayden McDonald (Salem). AP-Shayne Parham (Din). P-Jimmy Kibble (Loudoun County). PR-Alex Spangler (EV).
SECOND TEAM
Offense: QB-Mitch Griffis (BR). C-Jack Fielding (BR). OL-Charles Grant (Chur), Gabe El-Fiky (Tusc), B.J. Wheat (ECG), Garrison Wheatley (Monacan). RB-Isaiah Persinger (Salem), Wesley Graves (GW-Danville), Jarett Hunter (Louisa). WR-Messiah Russell (Warwick), Cedric Drumgoole (Din), Alex Spangler (EV). TE-Lance Lacny (BR). AP-Alex Sikkar (PH). K-Jack Hendren (Sher). KR-Kole Jones (Great Bridge).
Defense: DL-Tyrique Tucker (LT), Marquale Benton (Chur), Cornell Lucess (Din). DE-Kesean Dyson (BR), Cooper Thunell (Loudoun Valley). LB-James Epps (PH), Will Hatfield (Tusc), Jovante Hobbs (Din), Malik Newton (LT). DB-Messiah Russell (War), Alex Washington (Louisa), Robert Barlow (Din), Cam Cambers (BR). AP-Joseph Groves (LC). P-Luke Goforth (Blacksburg). PR-Jabril Hayes (Sher).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.