FOOTBALL

CLASS 6

Offensive player of the year: Romon Copeland Jr. (Oscar Smith). Defensive player of the year: Haris Khan (South County). Coach of the year: Gerry Pannoni (South County).

FIRST TEAM

Offense: QB-Matt Dzierski (SC). C-Maarten Woudsma (OS). OL-Tyler Stevens (Ocean Lakes), Vershon Lee (Freedom), Jarrod Baier (SC), Tristan Leigh (Robinson). RB-Chris Tyree (Thomas Dale), Joe Murray (Lake Braddock), Tim Baldwin (Patriot). WR-Romon Copeland Jr. (OS), Umari Hatcher (Free), Brock Spalding (SC). TE-Matt Hibner (LB). AP-Jasiah Williams (TD). K-Sam Renzi (Mount Vernon). KR-Romon Copeland Jr. (OS).

Defense: DL-Caleb Jones (OS), Tyleik Williams (Stonewall Jackson), Zion Dayne (SC). DE-Jah’ke Hilliard (OS), Haris Khan (SC). LB-Ethan West (Cosby), Malcolm Britt (SC), Max Kauthen (Colonial Forge), Nico Asmar (SC). DB-Ricky Thompson (OS), Elijah Sarratt (CF), Robert Longerbeam (T.C. Williams), Sam Dankah (SC). AP-Kyle Medlock (SC). P-Nick Velsitas (Rob). PR-Romon Copeland Jr. (OS).

SECOND TEAM

Offense: QB-Ethan Vasko (OS). C-Drew Lydic (Westfield). OL-T.J. Minter (TD), Mason Rega (CF), Robert Merriman (LB), Carson St. Germain (Westfield). RB-Kai Hodge (Ocean Lakes), Tyvon Norfleet (OS), Tre Vasiliadis (Langley). WR-Lugman Haskett (Landstown), Deangelo Gray (TD), Max Patterson (Yorktown). TE-Iosefa Tanoai (Land). AP-Tony Muskett (West Springfield). K-Jack Kennedy (John Champe). KR-E.T Bushra (Westfield).

Defense: DL-Denzel Lowry (Land), Bryce Carter (TD), Richie Aguilar (Westfield). DE-Matt Hibner (LB), John Pius (Yorktown). LB-Marqaz Young (OS), Shawn Murphy (SJ), Akibu Corona (SC), Ryan Moses (Westfield). DB-Jasiah Williams (TD), Austin Rawlins (LB), Nick Anderson (Centreville), E.T. Bushra (Westfield). AP-Shamus Jones (TD). P-Jackson Kennedy (JC). PR-Jordyn Reid (Mount Vernon).

Get our Saturday Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments