FOOTBALL
CLASS 3
Offensive player of the year: TreyVeon Henderson (Hopewell). Defensive player of the year: Keyon Williams (Hopewell). Coach of the year: Ricky Irby (Hopewell).
FIRST TEAM
Offense: QB—Meziah Scott (Petersburg). C—Shante Giles (Heritage). OL—Ron Webster (Hop), Troy Everett (Lord Botetourt), Gage Basham (LB), Colston Powers (LB). RB—K.J. Vaughan (Her), Hunter Rice (LB), Christian Fisher (Northside). WR—Rob Smith (Spotswood), Shyhiem Cannon (Norcom), Marion Haley (Skyline). TE—Tyler Neville (Lafayette). AP—TreyVeon Henderson (Hop). K—Keegan Shackford (Independence). KR—TreyVeon Henderson (Hop).
Defense: DL—Keyon Williams (Hop), Austin Gilliam (Phoebus), Xavier Stephens (LB). DE—Josiah Silver (Phoe), Reggie Ruffin (Hop). LB—Spencer Goolsby (Her), Kaiveon Cox (Hop), Joshua Allen (Phoe), Isaiah Stephens (LB). DB—Brian Trent (Her), Devin McCray (Goochland), Corey Wilson (Phoe), Karon Prunty (Norcom). AP—Kindrick Braxton (Gooch). P—Keegan Shackford (Ind). PR—Kyron Thomas (Her).
SECOND TEAM
Offense: QB—Ryan High (Spotswood). C—Isaiah Roberson (Hop). OL—Ethan Blank (Northside), Landen Baker (Hop), Connor Duncan (Gooch), Colby Morris (Spotswood). RB—Robert Briggs (Hop), Andrew Turner (Phoe), Ethan Barnhardt (Spotswood). WR—Kyron Thomas (Her), Kameron Holman (Gooch), Dimario Brooks (James Monroe). TE—Kelly Mitchell (Hidden Valley). AP—Christian Fisher (Northside). K—Seth Deaton (Staunton River). KR—Devin McCray (Gooch).
Defense: DL—Will Wolfe (Skyline), Khalil Holman (Gooch), Ethan Blank (Northside). DE—Krystian Rivera (Her), Zach Horton (Northside). LB—Ben Conahan (Spotswood), Will Stratton (Gooch), Jordan Hall (JM), Jacob Elliott (Northside). DB—Kyle Arnholt (LB), Zion Hubbard (Hop), Aidan Ryan (JM), Kyron Thomas (Hop). AP—Jacob Elliott (Northside). P—Keshawn Colbert (Her), Mikey Rago (LB). PR—Dimario Brooks (JM).
