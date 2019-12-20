FOOTBALL
CLASS 5
Offensive player of the year: KeAndre Lambert (Maury). Defensive player of the year: Malcolm Greene (Highland Springs). Coach of the year: Dyrri McCain (Maury).
FIRST TEAM
Offense: QB-E.J. Gibson (Maury). C-James Bell (Manchester). OL-Alonzo Ford (Varina), Suirad Ware (HS), Talek McCoy (Man), Jonathan Miles (Stone Bridge). RB-C.J. Beasley (Maury), Isiah Paige (Varina), Jared Cole (SB). WR-KeAndre Lambert (Maury), Isiah Paige (Varina), Jalen Coker (Potomac Falls). TE-Isaiah Smith (Bethel), AP-Roemell Garcia (Man). K-Luca Weber (Maury). PR-Kaelon Black (Salem).
Defense: DL-Paul Hutson III (Maury), Alonzo Ford (Varina), Jeremiah Covington-Griggs (SB). DE-Darian Varner (Maury), Mikial Kamara (SB). LB-Seth Noatala (Woodside), Demetrius Johnson (Maury), Tavarus Short (HS), Skylar Martin (SB). DB-Tony Grimes (Princess Anne), Dashaun Peele (Maury), Malcolm Greene (HS), David Laney (HS). AP-Dajon Evans (Maury). P-Luca Weber (Maury). PR-KeAndre Lambert (Maury).
SECOND TEAM
Offense: QB-Jamir Boyd (North Stafford). C-Mark Bramblett (SB). OL-Payton Payne (Nansemond River), Tyshawn Wyatt (Henrico), Jack Courtney (Briar Woods), C.J. VanBuren (NS). RB-Kaleon Black (Salem), Xzavione Evans (NR), Isaiah Todd (Man). WR-Dashaun Peele (Maury), Quantez Christian (Man), Holt Egan (NS). TE-Price Williams (Woodgrove). AP-Edward Ware (Mountain View). K-Riley Callaghan (BW). KR-Laquan Veney (HS).
Defense: DL-Joeziah Autrey (NR), Christian Williams (Man), Payton Jackson (HS). DE-Kevin Gilliam Jr. (HS), Adin Huntington (MV). LB-Anwar Sparrow (Salem), Jaiden Cathorn (Varina), Dwayne Williams (NS), Logan Kotter (BW). DB-Andrew Chamblee (Woodside), Daytione Smith (HS), James Reid (Varina), Shawn Asbury (NS). AP-Andre Crawley (Man). P-Tyler Warren (Atlee). PR-Kerry King (HS).
