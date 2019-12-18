FOOTBALL
VHSL CLASS 1
Offensive player of the year: Zac Smiley (Riverheads). Defensive player of the year: Lee Peoples (Galax). Coach of the year: Robert Casto (Riverheads).
FIRST TEAM
Offense: QB-Cole Simmons (George Wythe). C-Gage Maxfield (Riv). OL-Delonta Butler (Rappahannock), Collin Armstrong (Riv), Nate Stovall (Patrick Henry-Glade Spring), Spencer Hostetter (Riv). RB-Zac Smiley (Riv), Denver Brown (Galax), Cody Smith (PH). WR-Tyler West (Rap), Braydon Thompson (GW), Zach Johnson (Galax). TE-Ean Rhea (PH). AP-Braeson Fulton (Riv). K-Peyton Skillman (Riv). KR-Esau Teasley (J.I. Burton).
Defense: DL-Keyshan Holmes (Essex), Jameson Shover (Riv), Lee Peoples (Riv). DE-Zekeya Townes (William Campbell), Ean Rhea (PH). LB-Tahraun Hammond (Essex), Zac Smiley (Riv), Mikey Culbertson (JIB), Evan Bellamy (Eastside). DB-Elijah Dunlap (Riv), Chase Baker (Narrows), Chandler Hubbard (Honaker), Avante Banks (Essex). AP-Brendon Bryson (Galax). P-Cole Simmons (GW). PR-Takeyo Day (Essex).
SECOND TEAM
Offense: QB-K.J. Gaines (Rap). C-Andrew Belcher (Galax). OL-Marveon Newtpon (Rap), Hunter Smith (Narrows), Ben Clemons (Narrows), Dauntay Woods (JIB). RB-Shaun Smith (Covington), Imir Clark (Sussex Central), Zach Brown (PH). WR-D’Andre Hill (King & Queen), Braeson Fulton (Riv), Esau Teasley (Riv). TE-Brendon Bryson (Galax). AP-Grayson Whitehead (Eastside). K-Yianni Capranos (GW). KR-Craig Shepherd (Washington & Lee).
Defense: DL-Delonta Butler (Rap), Jabari Williams (Covington), Caleb Walk (PH). DE-Braeden Sheffer (West Point), Dave Brooks (Riv). LB-Dorran McMillan (GW), Riley Jo Vaught (Galax), Kolby Barnes (Galax), Junior Solario (WC). DB-Will Stansberry (Eastside), Isaian Dunlap (Riv), Randall Annino (Colonial Beach), Jonathan Hicks (WC). AP-Jaquan Jones (Sus). P-Colby Taylor (PH). PR-Esau Teasley (JIB).
