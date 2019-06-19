GIRLS LACROSSE
CLASS 4
Player of the year: Alla Daniel (Salem). Coach of the year: Diane Traynor (Dominion).
FIRST TEAM
A-Kendra Keyser (Riverside), Bryn McCaughey (Riv). Tierney Scheibel (Dom), Mattie Shearer (Western Albemarle), Madison Caldwell (Salem). MF-Lily Boswell (Riv), Jessie Lee (Dom), Caleigh Smith (Monticello), Libby Bowman (Salem), All Daniel (Salem). D-Katherine Lutz (Riv), Jessi Montgomery (Dom), Sophie Kim (Riv), Mae Kennedy (Salem), Tara Meissner (Mon). GK-Ally Wineta (Hidden Valley).
SECOND TEAM
A-Mya Brock (Dom), Meghan Wallin (Mon), Libby Carbo (WA), Caroline Wack (James Monroe), Caroline Miko (HV). MF-Sydney Ash (Riv), Emily Wisocki (Dom), Josie Mallory (Mon), Emma Delery (Brentsville), Kacie Hanson (HV). D-Annie Meenan (WA), Dasha Kinlaw (Mon), Logan Stockton (EV), Gina Elkin (JM), Natalie Martin (HV). GK-Katie Thomas (WA).