SOFTBALL
CLASS 6
Player of the year: Olivia Valbak (Stone Bridge). Coach of the year: Billy Rice (Stone Bridge).
FIRST TEAM
P—Emerson Aiken (Glen Allen), Emily Sappington (Stone Bridge), Jessie Kantor (Mountain View). C—Bridget Motley (Gloucester). 1B—Carsen Sanders (Atlee), 2B—Elena Gonzalez (SB), 3B—Bianca Palmer (Kempsville). SS—Olivia Valbak (SB), DP—Hope Newton (Freedom). OF—Lauren Fox (SB), Stormi Nichols (Menchville), Sydney Blackwell (Mills Godwin),
Hadlea Valera (Kempsville). U—Lauren Murphey (MG).
SECOND TEAM
P—Sarah Johnson (Mench), Mackenzie Smith (Glou), Morgan Hess (Free). C—Katie Cole (Halifax). 1B—Misty Evan (Nansemond River). 2B—Ashley Hailey (GA). 3B—Korey Ellen (GA). SS—Lauren Taylor (Lee-Davis). DP—Kayla Gayle (MV). OF—Katie Dodge (GA), Trinity Martin (Hal), Alison Carter (North Stafford), Kensley Hess (Free). U—Madison Barnes (Hal).