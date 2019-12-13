VOLLEYBALL
CLASS 6
Player of the year: Katelyn Clark (South County). Coach of the year: Keira Peoples (Kellam).
FIRST TEAM
Katelyn Clark (SC), Mia Montesa (Kellam), Zelasia Edwards (Kellam), Kira Johnson (Westfield), Amy Burkhardt (Woodson), Syndey Jones (Edison), Olivia Franke (Langley), Julianna Quintero (Battlefield), L—Kaytie Gosiem (Kellam). DS—Jaden Reasor (Woodson).
SECOND TEAM
Emma Morris (Battlefield), Olivia Womble (Robinson), Jordan Lyons (Woodson), Parker Hartzell (West Potomac), Katie Shiere (West Potomac), Paityn Walker (Colonial Forge), Hillarie Adams (Battlefield), Courtney Bryant (Franklin County). L—Karis Park (Chantilly). DS—Natalia Gutierrez Del Arroyo (Forest Park).
