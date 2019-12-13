VOLLEYBALL

CLASS 6

Player of the year: Katelyn Clark (South County). Coach of the year: Keira Peoples (Kellam).

FIRST TEAM

Katelyn Clark (SC), Mia Montesa (Kellam), Zelasia Edwards (Kellam), Kira Johnson (Westfield), Amy Burkhardt (Woodson), Syndey Jones (Edison), Olivia Franke (Langley), Julianna Quintero (Battlefield), L—Kaytie Gosiem (Kellam). DS—Jaden Reasor (Woodson).

SECOND TEAM

Emma Morris (Battlefield), Olivia Womble (Robinson), Jordan Lyons (Woodson), Parker Hartzell (West Potomac), Katie Shiere (West Potomac), Paityn Walker (Colonial Forge), Hillarie Adams (Battlefield), Courtney Bryant (Franklin County). L—Karis Park (Chantilly). DS—Natalia Gutierrez Del Arroyo (Forest Park).

Get our Saturday Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments