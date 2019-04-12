BOYS BASKETBALL
VHSL CLASS 6 ALL-STATE
Player of the year: Michael Christmas (Landstown). Coach of the year: Dwight Robinson (Landstown).
FIRST TEAM
Michael Christmas (Landstown), Daniel Deavers (Marshall), Daryl Mackey Jr. (West Potomac), Devon Parrish (Patriot), Jalen Jordan (James River), Josh Osakwe (Colonial Forge), Karl Chavis (Oscar Smith), Quentin James (Lake Braddock).
SECOND TEAM
Kendall Bynum (Western Branch), Josh Talbert (Kellam), A.J. Epps (Granby), Jaquan Johnson-Terry (T.C. Williams), Cameron Savage (South Lakes), Martin Kawa (CF), Matias Prock (McLean), Loginn Norton (JR).