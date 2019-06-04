As the game officials called a halt to the Class 5 state quarterfinals Tuesday, some Massaponax boys soccer players dropped to their knees.
Others stretched out on their home field; some squatted and looked on in disbelief. One assistant coach called for the officials to put more time on the clock.
The Panthers had controlled much of their matchup with visiting Freedom-South Riding. But in the end, all that mattered was that the Eagles capitalized on their scoring opportunities and the Panthers didn’t.
Massaponax’s season came to an end with a 3–1 defeat less than a week after the jubilation of winning the Region 5D championship.
“Soccer is a funny game,” Panthers head coach Matthew Eby said. “Sometimes the ball just doesn’t bounce your way. I feel like we controlled possession. We had more chances but at the end of the day, they had three and we had one.”
Freedom was paced by two goals and one assist from all-Region 5C standout Andrew Strait. Danny Zimmerman added another tally.
Strait scored on a free kick a little more than six minutes into the game. That set the Panthers back on their heels.
“It’s disappointing,” Massaponax forward Gabe Bailey said. “I don’t think they crossed midfield before they scored their first goal … Everybody hangs their head and you’ve got to dig yourselves out of the hole. I don’t think we were able to do that.”
The Panthers did strike back. After some fancy footwork by Tareq Al Jumaili to shake free, he found Bailey for a score to tie the game at 1 in the 18th minute.
However, Zimmerman scored less than 10 minutes before intermission and Strait added an insurance goal for the Eagles 17 minutes into the second half.
Massaponax mustered several scoring opportunities but failed to find the back of the net.
“I thought we prepared really well,” said Freedom head coach Adam Baumgardner, whose team will face Mills Godwin in Friday’s state semifinals. “We had a good idea of what Massaponax does and their dangerous players … Sometimes it takes good bounces and goals going in on our side and just missing on their side.
“Massaponax is a heck of a team and they’ve had a tremendous season. We’re very fortunate in a lot of ways to be moving on.”
Once reality had set in that the Panthers’ memorable season was coming to an end, a few fans stuck around to shout words of encouragement. Eby turned to the crowd and gave them an applause for their support during the state tournament run.
Eby said he wishes the Panthers were able to give the fans “more of a show.”
But his players left with their heads up as they reflected on providing the program its first region championship since 1999—the school’s first year of existence.
“We were playing one of the top eight teams in the state,” Al Jumaili said. “We’ve had a great season. We’ve progressed greatly. We did the best we could. We lost. Sometimes it happens.”