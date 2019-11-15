LORTON—Peggy Allen knew it was coming.
The Eastern View head field hockey coach watched her team sleepwalk through much of the first half in Friday afternoon’s Class 4 state semifinal matchup with Lee–Davis at South County High School. The Cyclones had played much of the stanza on the Confederates’ end of the pitch, but they were staring up at a 1–0 deficit nonetheless.
Allen was sure her squad would wake up—it was just a matter of when.
During a timeout with three minutes to go before halftime, Eastern View’s Sarah Hatfield decided it was time.
“She told the girls that it was time to wake up,” Allen said of the Cyclones’ senior leader. “She said, ‘We will score before halftime.’”
Eastern View responded to Hatfield’s edict and scored before intermission. But the Cyclones didn’t tally just one goal—they fired off three in the final three minutes of the half on their way to a commanding 7-1 victory.
The win advances Eastern View (16–6) to Saturday’s state title game, where it will face Great Bridge (18–3), a 2–1 overtime winner over Chancellor in Friday’s other semifinal. It will be a rematch of the 2017 title game, which Great Bridge won 3–0.
“It was like a sleeping giant had awakened,” Allen said of her team’s scoring outburst. “The girls got mad, and they responded in the best way possible.”
Following her speech, Hatfield assisted on the Cyclones’ first two goals, with one nearly a carbon copy of the other.
Taking the ball on a penalty corner opportunity, Hatfield drew the attention of the Lee–Davis (17–4) defense near the cage before dishing the ball off to classmate Mia Hutchinson for the game-tying tally at the 2:02 mark.
Hatfield duped the Confederates again just over a minute later, flipping a pass to junior Lizzie Street for another close-range score and a 2–1 Eastern View lead with 43 seconds to go in the stanza.
“I think that timeout helped us regain our composure,” Hatfield said. “After that, we came out firing and ready to go.”
Morrison’s long-range salvo from the top of the circle with 14 seconds left pushed the Cyclones’ edge to 3–1 going into halftime, leaving Lee–Davis in disbelief.
“We haven’t ever been in a situation like that,” Confederates head coach Merridee Gibson said. “[Eastern View] scored one goal and then it just snowballed from there.”
Hatfield opened the second half by finding the back of the cage at the 26:43 mark to extend the Cyclones’ lead to 4–1. Then sophomore Mia Hutchinson delivered a hat trick, scoring three goals in less than eight minutes to end the proceedings via the mercy rule with 13:37 left to play.
“My teammates did a great job of setting me up inside the circle,” Hutchinson said.
The Confederates’ lone score came on an off-balance attempt by senior Brynn Gibson with 10:33 to go in the first half that skirted just inside the upper right-hand corner of the cage. It was the only shot on goal Lee-Davis mustered in the contest, as Eastern View held a 21–1 advantage in that category.
Morrison said the Cyclones will need to carry their momentum over to Saturday’s 4 p.m. championship tilt at South County if they’re going to win the program’s first state crown.
“We have to play the way we did once we got going [today],” she said. “We can’t let up until the whistle blows.”
