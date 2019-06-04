If the formula works, don’t mess with it.
The Mountain View softball team has shrugged off its tendency to start slowly. “All that matters is that we win and have fun,” explains first-year coach Brianna Worley.
It was business as usual for the Wildcats in Tuesday’s Class 5 state quarterfinal game against visiting Freedom-South Riding.
Dominated through three innings by Freedom’s Morgan Hess (who struck out seven of the first eight batters she faced), Mountain View’s offense suddenly awoke in the middle innings, scoring twice in each of the fourth and fifth frames for a 4–1 victory.
The semifinals are set for Friday at Glen Allen High School with the Wildcats (18–4) expected to play in the 10 a.m. opener. Pairings were expected to be announced on Wednesday. Saturday’s final is set for 12:30 p.m. with tickets costing $10 each day.
“We knew the game wasn’t going to be handed to us; we had to earn it,” said star pitcher Jessie Kantor, who fashioned a five-hitter with 12 strikeouts and fell one out shy of her 11th shutout of the season. “I had to stay focused. I couldn’t take one pitch off or I would have paid for it.”
Kantor bore down following Hess’ two-out triple in the fourth. The junior struck out the Eagles’ Hope Newton to keep the game scoreless.
About the clutch escape by Kantor, Worley commented: “We use the smallest things, try to be encouraging; feed off every thing we do.”
Annalise Pudimott led off the home fourth with a single to left. After a pop out, Kayla Gayle successfully executed a bunt, advancing Pudimott to second. Teagan Levesque followed with a run-scoring double to left and Kantor helped her cause with an RBI single.
“I had a full court, a runner was on and I had to do my job and hit the ball,” Levesque said.
The offensive surge continued in the fifth. Following a strikeout, the Wildcats bunched together four straight hits, capped by Annaliese Franklin’s two-run double.
“My coach told us to stay in the back of the box and I saw the ball on the way in,” said the sophomore catcher. “We started a bit slow at the beginning of the season, but we got right on it.”
Hess and reliever Emma Brown combined for 12 strikeouts as well. The team from Loudoun County closed with an 18-10 mark. Hope Newton reached on a fielder’s choice and scored the Eagles’ lone run on Kaylee McKinney’s base hit.
“[Going to states] has been my goal since the beginning of the year,” Kantor remarked. “I know I had a defense behind me, so I stayed relaxed and trust my team.”
Wildcats first baseman Felicia Preston, and the lone senior on the squad, made a fielding gem in the fifth inning, charging hard to catch a foul ball against the Eagles’ dugout steps to retire Jordan Cook.
“Felicia is one of my knuckleheads, but she’s one of my leaders and she leads by example,” said Worley, whose parents, Greg and Mary Cox of Bumpass, were on hand.
|R
|H
|E
|Freedom-South Riding
|000
|000
|1
|—
|1
|5
|1
|Mountain View
|000
|220
|x
|—
|4
|8
|0
MORGAN HESS, Emma Brown (6) and Kylie St. Laurent. JESSIE KANTOR and Annaliese Franklin.