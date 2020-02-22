FAIRFAX—The future of Fredericksburg-area girls’ high school swimming was on display at Saturday’s VHSL Class 6 meet at George Mason University.
After swimming in the wake of graduating Mountain View seniors Georgia Johnson and Shay Walker, Riverbend sophomore Jordan Durocher and Colonial Forge freshman Ashley Wang announced their presence at the championship event for the state’s largest schools.
After placing fifth in the 200-yard individual medley (2:04.69), Durocher finished second (4:56.52) and Wang third (4:58.84) in the girls’ 500-yard freestyle final.
Then Wang made another splash with a runner-up finish in the 100 backstroke (56.13).
“We went to elementary school together. We grew up together,” Durocher said of Wang. “It was nice to see another old-timer up there. … I’m excited to see what the future holds.”
In the 500 final, Durocher finished four seconds behind Stonewall Jackson senior Catherine Purnell, her teammate with the National Capital Swim Club. Other local members of that club include Mountain View’s Johnson and former King George standout Caroline Bentz, who’s taking a gap year before enrolling at Virginia Tech.
In the backstroke, Wang finished nearly two seconds behind Colgan junior Aris Runnels, but she held her own in a final filled with upperclass swimmers.
“I was just trying to keep up with the first-place swimmer [Runnels],” Wang said. “It definitely gives me a lot more confident, especially since I’m a freshman. I’m looking forward to the next three years.”
Joining the girl power youth movement was Massaponax freshman Carlie Clements, who finished second in the consolation finals of the girls’ 50 free (24.06) and 100 free (52.82). Her times would have placed sixth in the 50 championship race and seventh in the 100.
Colonial Forge’s Lucas Johnson closed out his high school career with fifth-place finishes in the boys’ 200 freestyle (1:41.17) and 100 butterfly (50.04). The Duke-bound senior was seeded second in each event after the morning qualifying swims.
Elsewhere, Colonial Forge junior Jakob Frick placed fifth in the boys’ 100 breaststroke (58.08), and Riverbend junior William Ross finished seventh in the boys’ 50 free (21.42).
The highlight of the meet came when Yorktown junior Torri Huske broke two of her own state records, in the 50 free (21.87) and 100 butterfly (50.69).
