ASHBURN—The chant rose like an invocation, its two syllables summoning the strength to decide what six minutes and three periods of wrestling could not.
It emanated, no doubt, from familiar tongues, but it spread quickly around the gymnasium at Rock Ridge High School on Saturday evening until it consumed fans who’d likely never met the teenager whose name they were repeating: “Bru–no, Bru–no ...”
Down on the mat, Brooke Point senior Bruno Alves channeled the sonic energy as he awaited overtime of his 120-pound state final against Nansemond River’s Braxton Lewis.
“Hearing them cheer my name, that gave me all the power,” Alves said. “That gave me all the power in the world to just keep fighting.”
Alves had fought multiple battles to get to this point. The first and most visible was against alopecia totalis, a skin disease that caused him to lose all of his hair—and most of his confidence—a week after last year’s state tournament.
His second struggle was against gravity; Lewis shocked the defending champion in the waning moments of the first period, putting Alves on his back and earning points for a near pin.
“I was about this close,” said Alves, holding his thumb and forefinger roughly an inch apart.
But Alves refused to let his shoulder blades make contact with the rubber and later landed two takedowns in a 36-second span to send the bout to a one-minute sudden victory period. With five seconds left, he lifted Lewis into the air by one leg and slammed him down as the referee held up two fingers confirming the 13–11 victory.
“He’s just a great kid,” Black–Hawks coach Travis Harris said. “He just has heart.”
Brooke Point’s road to a fourth consecutive Class 5 team title didn’t exactly inspire palpitations. With eight place winners, the Black–Hawks’ clinched the championship before the finals round, edging runner-up Nansemond River 178–152.5. Mountain View (105) finished in fourth.
For Mountain View senior Elijah White, a 3–0 decision over William Fleming’s Jacob Henderson in the 145-pound final offered equal parts vindication and closure. White was denied the state title by a single point last season.
“I feel like I should’ve gotten it two years ago and again last year,” he said. “But I got it this year, so it means a lot.”
At Brooke Point, which saw another individual state champion crowned in sophomore Chris Lee, supremacy has become standard practice. After the final scores were announced, the Black–Hawks posed in front of a Virginia High School League backdrop holding up four fingers. Alves and his fellow seniors concluded each season of their high school careers by taking a photo with the state championship trophy.
“That’s what I told them the other day in practice,” Harris said. “This is very rare. It doesn’t happen. I know some of you guys are used to it, but to have four in a row doesn’t happen often.
Team standings: 1. Brooke Point 178, 2. Nansemond River 152.5, 3. John Randolph / Tucker 110.5, 4. Mountain View 105, 18. North Stafford 34.0.
Championship finals: 106—Owen Rawls (NR) md. Parker Trahan (BP) 14–2; 113—Evan Rawls (NR) d. Jaden Flores (K) 11–5; 120—Bruno Alves (BP) d. Braxton Lewis (NR) 13–11 (SV–1); 126—Chris Lee (BP) p. Caleb Olgers (V) 3:37; 132—Evan Buchanan (A) md. John Stuart (N) 15–2; 138—John Bolstad (Mi) d. Elijah Garcia (Ma) 5–3; 145—Elijah White (MV) d. Jacob Henderson (WF) 3–0; 152—Tommy Baldwin (PA) d. Austin Glockner (G) UTB 1–1; 160—James Simon (JRT) d. Ryan Foutz (PHR) 10–3; 170—Ricardo Harrington (PH) d. Joel Garza (MV) 5–1; 182—Matthew Henson (NR) p. Solomon Smith (WF) 5:42; 195—Caleb Jacoby (DSF) d. Shane Whitney (C) 6–2; 220—Bo Kite p. Dominic Barton (JRT) 3:27; 285—Jacob Edwards (F) d. Mirvet Dudic (JRT) 5–4.
Third-place matches (locals only): 106—Jonathan Minor (H) p. Tony Nguyen (NS) 4:46; 113—Stephen Mainz (BP) d. James Haynie (A) 3–0; 120—Charlie Lausten (SB) md. Dalton Arce (MV) 10–2; 132—Austin Manning (C) d. Travis Harris (5–3); 138—Justis Bell (BP) d. Alex Frowert (A) 7–4; 152—Brenden Olszta (BP) md. Ashby Berry (Mi) 13-3; 182—Michael Long (H) p. Remus Montalvo (BP) 2:19; 220—Stone Summers d. Antwone Washington (Ha) mf.
