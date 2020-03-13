The Virginia High School League on Friday announced a two-week delay in the opening of the spring sports season amid concerns over the coronavirus.
Teams were set to open their seasons next week, although many of the local schools will be on spring break and didn't have many games scheduled. Now, competition is slated to open March 30.
Practice schedules will be left up to local school jurisdictions.
The VHSL still hopes to conduct its state championships in the spring. All basketball championship games except those in Class 2 were canceled this weekend.
