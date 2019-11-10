VHSL
FIRST-ROUND GAMES
(Dates, times TBA)
REGION 6A
Western Branch (4–6) at Oscar Smith (9-1)
Cosby (5–3) at Ocean Lakes (7–3)
Grassfield (5–5) at Thomas Dale (7–3)
Franklin County (6–4) at Landstown (7–3)
REGION 6B
John Champe (6–4) at Freedom–Woodbridge (10–0)
C.D. Hylton (5–5) at Patriot (9–1)
Gar-Field (7–3) at Colonial Forge (8–2)
Stonewall Jackson (8–2) at Massaponax (8–2)
REGION 6C
Falls Church (6–4) at South County (10–0)
Justice (6–4) at Mount Vernon (9–1)
James Robinson (5–5) at Lake Braddock (8–2)
T.C. Williams (7–3) at West Springfield (6–4)
REGION 6D
Wakefield (5–5) at Westfield (10–0)
Centreville (4–6) at James Madison (7–3)
George Marshall (6–4) at Yorktown (9–1)
South Lakes (6–4) at Chantilly (8–2)
REGION 5A
Frank Cox (6–4) at Salem–Va. Beach (10–0)
Deep Creek (7–3) at Maury (10–0)
Nansemond River (8–2) at Indian River (8–2)
Woodside (9–1) at Princess Anne (8–2)
REGION 5B
Henrico (6–4) at Highland Springs (10–0)
Douglas Freeman (7–3) at Manchester (9–1)
Prince George (7–3) at Deep Run (10–0)
Clover Hill (8–2) at Varina (8–2)
REGION 5C
R.E. Lee-Staunton (1–9) at Briar Woods (5–5)
Potomac Falls (4–6) at Riverside (6–4)
Byes: Stone Bridge (9–1), Woodgrove (6–4)
REGION 5D
Stafford (2–8) at Mountain View (8–2)
Brooke Point (1–9) at North Stafford (6–4)
Albemarle (3–7) at Patrick Henry–Roanoke (6–4)
William Fleming (3–7) at Harrisonburg (5–5)
REGION 4A
Great Bridge (3–7) at Lake Taylor (8–2)
Menchville (4–6) at Churchland (8–2)
King’s Fork (3–7) at Warhill (8–2)
Warwick (6–4) at Hampton (7–3)
REGION 4B
King George (6–4) at Louisa (10–0)
Dinwiddie (5–5) at Monacan (8–2)
Huguenot (6–4) at Eastern View (10–1)
Spotsylvania (7–3) at Patrick Henry–Ashland (7–3)
REGION 4C
Millbrook (7–3) at Broad Run (10–0)
Loudoun County (6–4) at Liberty-Bealeton (10–0)
Sherando (7–3) at Tuscarora (9–1)
Loudoun Valley (6–4) at Handley (8–2)
REGION 4D
Amherst (2–8) at Salem (9–1)
Jefferson Forest (6–4) at E.C. Glass (9–1)
Blacksburg (6–4) at Pulaski County (8–2)
G.W.–Danville (7–3) at Halifax County (7–3)
REGION 3A
Southampton (6–4) at Hopewell (10–0)
Petersburg (5–5) at York (10–0)
Tabb (5–5) at Phoebus (9–1)
I.C. Norcom (6–4) at Lafayette (9–1)
REGION 3B
Warren County (2–8) at Goochland (9–1)
Central–Woodstock (4–6) at James Monroe (7–3)
George Mason (4–6) at Brentsville (7–3)
Skyline (5–5) at William Monroe (6–4)
REGION 3C
Western Albemarle (4–6) at Heritage–Lynchburg (9–1)
Fluvanna (5–5) at Spotswood (10–0)
Brookville (4–6) at Rockbridge County (8–2)
Turner Ashby (6–4) at Liberty Christian (7–3)
REGION 3D
William Byrd (3–7) at Lord Botetourt (10–0)
Abingdon (5–5) at Northside (7–3)
Bassett (6–4) at Magna Vista (7–3)
Christiansburg (5–5) at Hidden Valley (6–4)
REGION 2A
Brunswick (5–5) at Thomas Jefferson–Richmond (8–2)
Amelia County (6-4) at King William (7–3)
John Marshall (6–4) at Poquoson (6–4)
Nottowway (7–3) at Greensville (7–3)
REGION 2B
Buffalo Gap (6–4) at Stuarts Draft (9–1)
Page County (7–3) at Buckingham County (9–1)
East Rockingham (6–4) at Clarke County (8–2)
Stasaburg (7–3) at Luray (8–2)
REGION 2C
Chatham (6–4) at Appomattox (8–2)
Patrick County (5–5) at Radford (8–2)
Dan River (6–4) at Gretna (7–3)
Floyd County (6–4) at Glenvar (6–4)
REGION 2D
Marion (3–7) at Ridgeview (8–2)
Gate City (4–6) at Union (8–2)
Tazewell (7–3) at Graham (8–2)
Richlands (6–4) at Central–Wise (8–2)
REGION 1A
Mathews (2–8) at Essex (9–1)
Northumberland (5–5) at Rappahannock (7–3)
West Point (6–4) at King & Queen (8–2)
Colonial Beach (6–4) at Washington & Lee (5–5)
REGION 1B
Rappahannock County (1–9) at Riverheads (10–0)
Surry (2–8) at Sussex Central (8–2)
Altavista (3–7) at William Campbell (5–5)
Franklin (3–7) at Central–Lunenburg (5–5)
REGION 1C
Eastern Montgomery (2–8) at Galax (8–1)
Grayson County (3–7) at Narrows (10–0)
Parry McCluer (3–7) at George Wythe (7–2)
Auburn (5–5) at Covington (6–4)
REGION 1D
Honaker (5–5) at Patrick Henry–Glade Spring (10–0)
Castlewood (6–4) at J.I. Burton (8–2)
Thomas Walker (6–4) at Chilhowie (8–2)
Holston (6–4) at Eastside (5–5)
VISAA
DIVISION III CHAMPIONSHIP
St. Michael’s (9–1) at Roanoke Catholic, Friday, 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.