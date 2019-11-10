VHSL

FIRST-ROUND GAMES

(Dates, times TBA)

REGION 6A

Western Branch (4–6) at Oscar Smith (9-1)

Cosby (5–3) at Ocean Lakes (7–3)

Grassfield (5–5) at Thomas Dale (7–3)

Franklin County (6–4) at Landstown (7–3)

REGION 6B

John Champe (6–4) at Freedom–Woodbridge (10–0)

C.D. Hylton (5–5) at Patriot (9–1)

Gar-Field (7–3) at Colonial Forge (8–2)

Stonewall Jackson (8–2) at Massaponax (8–2)

REGION 6C

Falls Church (6–4) at South County (10–0)

Justice (6–4) at Mount Vernon (9–1)

James Robinson (5–5) at Lake Braddock (8–2)

T.C. Williams (7–3) at West Springfield (6–4)

REGION 6D

Wakefield (5–5) at Westfield (10–0)

Centreville (4–6) at James Madison (7–3)

George Marshall (6–4) at Yorktown (9–1)

South Lakes (6–4) at Chantilly (8–2)

REGION 5A

Frank Cox (6–4) at Salem–Va. Beach (10–0)

Deep Creek (7–3) at Maury (10–0)

Nansemond River (8–2) at Indian River (8–2)

Woodside (9–1) at Princess Anne (8–2)

REGION 5B

Henrico (6–4) at Highland Springs (10–0)

Douglas Freeman (7–3) at Manchester (9–1)

Prince George (7–3) at Deep Run (10–0)

Clover Hill (8–2) at Varina (8–2)

REGION 5C

R.E. Lee-Staunton (1–9) at Briar Woods (5–5)

Potomac Falls (4–6) at Riverside (6–4)

Byes: Stone Bridge (9–1), Woodgrove (6–4)

REGION 5D

Stafford (2–8) at Mountain View (8–2)

Brooke Point (1–9) at North Stafford (6–4)

Albemarle (3–7) at Patrick Henry–Roanoke (6–4)

William Fleming (3–7) at Harrisonburg (5–5)

REGION 4A

Great Bridge (3–7) at Lake Taylor (8–2)

Menchville (4–6) at Churchland (8–2)

King’s Fork (3–7) at Warhill (8–2)

Warwick (6–4) at Hampton (7–3)

REGION 4B

King George (6–4) at Louisa (10–0)

Dinwiddie (5–5) at Monacan (8–2)

Huguenot (6–4) at Eastern View (10–1)

Spotsylvania (7–3) at Patrick Henry–Ashland (7–3)

REGION 4C

Millbrook (7–3) at Broad Run (10–0)

Loudoun County (6–4) at Liberty-Bealeton (10–0)

Sherando (7–3) at Tuscarora (9–1)

Loudoun Valley (6–4) at Handley (8–2)

REGION 4D

Amherst (2–8) at Salem (9–1)

Jefferson Forest (6–4) at E.C. Glass (9–1)

Blacksburg (6–4) at Pulaski County (8–2)

G.W.–Danville (7–3) at Halifax County (7–3)

REGION 3A

Southampton (6–4) at Hopewell (10–0)

Petersburg (5–5) at York (10–0)

Tabb (5–5) at Phoebus (9–1)

I.C. Norcom (6–4) at Lafayette (9–1)

REGION 3B

Warren County (2–8) at Goochland (9–1)

Central–Woodstock (4–6) at James Monroe (7–3)

George Mason (4–6) at Brentsville (7–3)

Skyline (5–5) at William Monroe (6–4)

REGION 3C

Western Albemarle (4–6) at Heritage–Lynchburg (9–1)

Fluvanna (5–5) at Spotswood (10–0)

Brookville (4–6) at Rockbridge County (8–2)

Turner Ashby (6–4) at Liberty Christian (7–3)

REGION 3D

William Byrd (3–7) at Lord Botetourt (10–0)

Abingdon (5–5) at Northside (7–3)

Bassett (6–4) at Magna Vista (7–3)

Christiansburg (5–5) at Hidden Valley (6–4)

REGION 2A

Brunswick (5–5) at Thomas Jefferson–Richmond (8–2)

Amelia County (6-4) at King William (7–3)

John Marshall (6–4) at Poquoson (6–4)

Nottowway (7–3) at Greensville (7–3)

REGION 2B

Buffalo Gap (6–4) at Stuarts Draft (9–1)

Page County (7–3) at Buckingham County (9–1)

East Rockingham (6–4) at Clarke County (8–2)

Stasaburg (7–3) at Luray (8–2)

REGION 2C

Chatham (6–4) at Appomattox (8–2)

Patrick County (5–5) at Radford (8–2)

Dan River (6–4) at Gretna (7–3)

Floyd County (6–4) at Glenvar (6–4)

REGION 2D

Marion (3–7) at Ridgeview (8–2)

Gate City (4–6) at Union (8–2)

Tazewell (7–3) at Graham (8–2)

Richlands (6–4) at Central–Wise (8–2)

REGION 1A

Mathews (2–8) at Essex (9–1)

Northumberland (5–5) at Rappahannock (7–3)

West Point (6–4) at King & Queen (8–2)

Colonial Beach (6–4) at Washington & Lee (5–5)

REGION 1B

Rappahannock County (1–9) at Riverheads (10–0)

Surry (2–8) at Sussex Central (8–2)

Altavista (3–7) at William Campbell (5–5)

Franklin (3–7) at Central–Lunenburg (5–5)

REGION 1C

Eastern Montgomery (2–8) at Galax (8–1)

Grayson County (3–7) at Narrows (10–0)

Parry McCluer (3–7) at George Wythe (7–2)

Auburn (5–5) at Covington (6–4)

REGION 1D

Honaker (5–5) at Patrick Henry–Glade Spring (10–0)

Castlewood (6–4) at J.I. Burton (8–2)

Thomas Walker (6–4) at Chilhowie (8–2)

Holston (6–4) at Eastside (5–5)

VISAA

DIVISION III CHAMPIONSHIP

St. Michael’s (9–1) at Roanoke Catholic, Friday, 7 p.m.

Get our Saturday Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments