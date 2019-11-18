(Kickoffs Friday at 7 p.m. unless noted)

REGION 6A

Landstown (8–3) at Oscar Smith (10–1)

Thomas Dale (8–3) at Ocean Lakes (8–3)

REGION 6B

Massaponax (9–2) at Freedom-Woodbridge (11–0)

Colonial Forge (9–2) at Patriot (10–1)

REGION 6C

T.C. Williams (8–3) at South County (11–0)

Lake Braddock (9–2) at Mount Vernon (10–1)

REGION 6D

South Lakes (7–4) at Westfield (11–0)

Yorktown (10–1) at James Madison (8–3)

REGION 5A

Woodside (10–1) at Salem-Va. Beach (11–0)

Nansemond River (9–2) at Maury (11–0)

REGION 5B

Varina (9–2) at Highland Springs (11–0)

Deep Run (11–0) at Manchester (10–1)

REGION 5C

Potomac Falls (5–6) at Stone Bridge (9–1)

Briar Woods (6–5) at Woodgrove (6–4)

REGION 5D

William Fleming (4–7) at Mountain View (9–2)

Patrick Henry-Roanoke (7–4) at North Stafford (7–4)

REGION 4A

Warwick (7–4) at Lake Taylor (9–2)

King’s Fork (4–7) at Churchland (9–2)

REGION 4B

Patrick Henry-Ashland (8–3) at Louisa (11–0):30

Dinwiddie (6–5) at Eastern View (10–1)

REGION 4C

Loudoun Valley (7–4) at Broad Run (11–0)

Tuscarora (10–1) at Liberty-Bealeton (11–0)

REGION 4D

Pulaski (9–2) at E.C. Glass (10–1)

G.W.-Danville (8–3) at Salem (10–1)

REGION 3A

Phoebus (10–1) at York (11–0)

I.C. Norcom (7–4) at Hopewell (11–0), Saturday, 2

REGION 3B

Brentsville (8–3) at James Monroe (8–3)

Skyline (6–5) at Goochland (10–1)

REGION 3C

Liberty Christian (8–3) at Heritage-Lynchburg (10–1), Saturday, 7

Rockbridge County (9–2) at Spotswood (11–0)

REGION 3D

Hidden Valley (7–4) at Lord Botetourt (11–0)

Magna Vista (8–3) at Northside (8–3)

REGION 2A

Greensville County (8–3) at T.J.-Richmond (9–2)

Poquoson (7–4) at King William (8–3)

REGION 2B

Strasburg (8–3) at Stuarts Draft (10–1)

East Rockingham (7–4) at Buckingham County (10–1)

REGION 2C

Glenvar (7–4) at Appomattox (9–2)

Gretna (8–3) at Radford (9–2)

REGION 2D

Central-Wise (9–2) at Ridgeview (9–2)

Graham (9–2) at Union (9–2)

REGION 1A

Washington & Lee (6–5) at Essex (9–1)

West Point (7–4) at Rappahannock (8–3)

REGION 1B

Franklin (4–7) at Riverheads (11–0)

Altavista (4–7) at Sussex Central (9–2)

REGION 1C

Auburn (6–5) at Galax (9–1)

George Wythe-Wytheville (8–2) at Narrows (11–0)

REGION 1D

Holston (7–4) at Patrick Henry-Glade Spring (11–0)

Chilhowie (9–2) at J.I. Burton (9–2), Saturday, 1:30

