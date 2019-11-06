The seeds and opponents are yet to be determined, but many area high school football teams don’t have to worry about making playoff travel plans—at least not for the first round.
The VHSL will tabulate points and finalize pairings after Friday night’s regular-season finales, but nine local teams are likely to host first-round games next weekend.
Here’s an unofficial projection of the scenarios for area schools:
REGION 6B
Colonial Forge (7–2) and Massaponax (8–2) are assured of first-round home games. The Eagles currently hold a slight lead over Patriot (8–1) for the No. 2 seed, but probably will slip to the third seed if Patriots beats Battlefield (4–5) on Friday night.
Massaponax, which has completed its regular season, is likely to be the No. 4 seed unless Patriot loses. The Panthers will probably host Stonewall Jackson (7–2) in the first round.
Freedom (9–0), which edged Colonial Forge on a last-second field goal on Sept. 13, can wrap up the No. 1 seed by beating Colgan (2–7). Riverbend (3–6) is out of the playoff picture.
REGION 5D
With only eight schools in the region, everyone is assured of a playoff berth. Mountain View (7–2) has wrapped up the region’s top seed and is likely to host Stafford (1–8) in the quarterfinals.
North Stafford (5–4) is locked in a tight race with Patrick Henry–Roanoke (6–4) for the No. 2 seed. The Wolverines need to beat Riverbend Friday and hope for some rider-point help from other games to get the second seed.
Brooke Point (1–8) and Albemarle (3–6) are in a tight race for the No. 6 seed that is likely to be decided by rider points amassed by previous opponents.
REGION 4B
Louisa (9–0) currently holds the top spot, but even if the Lions beat Albemarle (3–6) Friday, they’ll likely lose the No. 1 seed to Monacan (8–1) if the Chiefs defeat Class 6 Cosby (5–4).
Eastern View (8–1) can wrap up the third seed by beating Chancellor (5–4), and Spotsylvania (7–2) can clinch a home playoff game by beating King George (5–4).
Chancellor and King George are locked in a tight four-team battle with Huguenot (5–4) and Powhatan (4–5) for the final two playoff spots. It’s too close to call at the moment, but at least one of the two should get in, since Huguenot plays Powhatan Friday. The loser of that game is in trouble (especially if it’s Powhatan).
REGION 3B
A late-season surge has lifted James Monroe (6–3) into the region’s No. 2 seed behind Goochland (7–1), but Brentsville (6–3) can slip past JM in the pecking order with a win over George Mason (4–5) Friday. The Yellow Jackets would get fewer points with a win over Caroline (1–8). Regardless, JM will host a game next weekend.
REGION 1A
Washington & Lee (5–4) and Colonial Beach (5–4) will meet in the regular-season finale, and could have a return date in the first round of the playoffs if the visiting Drifters win Friday. A W&L victory could move the Eagles up from their current spot as the fourth seed as high as No. 2.
Rappahannock (7–2) and Essex (8–1) meet Friday for the region’s top seed, and the loser is likely to drop to No. 3 or 4.
