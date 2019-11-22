FRIDAY’S GAMES
REGION 6A
Oscar Smith 20, Landstown 16
Thomas Dale 36, Ocean Lakes 6
REGION 6B
Colonial Forge 42, Patriot 21
Massaponax 45, Freedom (Woodbridge) 42
REGION 6C
Lake Braddock 30, Mount Vernon 24, OT
South County 34, T.C. Williams 0
REGION 6D
Westfield 42, South Lakes 0
Yorktown 25, James Madison 10
REGION 5A
Maury 64, Nansemond River 8
Salem-Va. Beach 21, Woodside 19
REGION 5B
Manchester 36, Deep Run 18
Varina 27, Highland Springs 21
REGION 5C
Stone Bridge 27, Potomac Falls 6
Woodgrove 33, Briar Woods 21
REGION 5D
Mountain View 35, William Fleming 0
REGION 4A
Churchland 27, King’s Fork 8
Lake Taylor 21, Warwick 14
REGION 4B
Dinwiddie 25, Eastern View 17
Patrick Henry-Ashland 16, Louisa 15
REGION 4C
Broad Run 28, Loudoun Valley 14
Tuscarora 53, Liberty-Bealeton 22
REGION 4D
E.C. Glass 27, Pulaski County 10
Salem 48, GW-Danville 21
REGION 3A
Phoebus 41, York 18
REGION 3B
Goochland 56, Skyline 22
James Monroe 34, Brentsville 7
REGION 3C
Spotswood 42, Rockbridge County 0
REGION 3D
Lord Botetourt 33, Hidden Valley 13
Northside 27, Magna Vista 6
REGION 2A
King William 46, Poquoson 20
TJ-Richmond 44, Greensville County 18
REGION 2B
East Rockingham 41, Buckingham County 17
Stuarts Draft 28, Strasburg 14
REGION 2C
Appomattox 21, Glenvar 0
Gretna 48, Radford 20
REGION 2D
Central - Wise 14, Ridgeview 7
Graham 48, Union 7
REGION 1A
Essex 14, Washington & Lee 2
Rappahannock 32, West Point 14
REGION 1B
Riverheads 59, Franklin 6
Sussex Central 54, Altavista 28
REGION 1C
Galax 56, Auburn 14
George Wythe-Wytheville 56, Narrows 28
REGION 1D
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 29, Holston 6
SATURDAY’S GAMES
REGION 5D
Patrick Henry–Roanoke (7–4) at North Stafford (7–4), 2 p.m.
REGION 3A
I.C. Norcom (7–4) at Hopewell (11–0), 2 p.m.
REGION 3C
Liberty Christian at Heritage–Lynchburg (10–1), 7 p.m.
REGION 1D
Chilhowie (9–2) at J.I. Burton (9–2), 1:30 p.m.
