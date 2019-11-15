FRIDAY’S GAMES
REGION 6A
Landstown 35, Franklin County 27
Ocean Lakes 28, Cosby 12
Oscar Smith 60, Western Branch 0
Thomas Dale 55, Grassfield 28
REGION 6B
Colonial Forge 40, Gar-Field 0
Freedom (Woodbridge) 60, John Champe 6
Massaponax 35, Stonewall Jackson 18
Patriot 35, C.D. Hylton 6
REGION 6C
Lake Braddock 41, James Robinson 14
Mount Vernon 41, Justice 13
South County 43, Falls Church 0
T.C. Williams 21, West Springfield 20
REGION 6D
James Madison 34,
Centreville 0
South Lakes 43, Chantilly 40, OT
Westfield 43, Wakefield 7
Yorktown 28, George Marshall 23
REGION 5A
Maury 41, Deep Creek 7
Nansemond River 40, Indian River 13
Salem-Va. Beach 17, Frank Cox 0
Woodside 7, Princess Anne 0
REGION 5B
Deep Run 49, Prince George 6
Highland Springs 38, Henrico 21
Manchester 49, Douglas Freeman 7
Varina 58, Clover Hill 0
REGION 5C
Briar Woods 35, Lee-Springfield 0
Potomac Falls 14, Riverside 7
REGION 5D
Mountain View 45, Stafford 28
North Stafford 42, Brooke Point 13
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 56, Albemarle 14
William Fleming 20, Harrisonburg 17
REGION 4A
Churchland 41, Menchville 8
King’s Fork 25, Warhill 8
Lake Taylor 49, Great Bridge 20
REGION 4B
Dinwiddie 49, Monacan 27
Louisa 49, King George 12
Patrick Henry-Ashland 56, Spotsylvania 6
Eastern View 42, Huguenot 0
REGION 4C
Broad Run 34, Millbrook 26
Liberty-Bealeton 21, Loudoun County 14
Tuscarora 47, Sherando 17
REGION 4D
GW-Danville 27, Halifax County 6
Pulaski County 17, Blacksburg 14
Salem 58, Amherst County 13
E.C. Glass 55, Jefferson Forest 21
REGION 3A
Hopewell 61, Southampton 8
Phoebus 46, Tabb 7
York 55, Petersburg 40
REGION 3B
Brentsville 32, George Mason 21
Goochland 42, Independence 6
James Monroe 60, Central-Woodstock 28
Skyline 42, William Monroe 20
REGION 3C
Heritage-Lynchburg 69, Western Albemarle 7
Spotswood 48, Fluvanna 8 Liberty Christian 22, Turner Ashby 16
Rockbridge County 24, Brookville 14
REGION 3D
Hidden Valley 39, Christiansburg 21
Lord Botetourt 29, William Byrd 7
Magna Vista 36, Bassett 7
Northside 48, Abingdon 28
REGION 2A
Poquoson 43, John Marshall 22
Greensville County 36, Nottoway 28
King William 60, Amelia County 12
TJ-Richmond 49, Brunswick 12
REGION 2B
Buckingham County 20, Page County 19, OT
East Rockingham 41, Clarke County 7
Strasburg 38, Luray 21
Stuarts Draft 23, Buffalo Gap 6
REGION 2C
Appomattox 64, Chatham 22
Glenvar 42, Floyd County 7
Gretna 42, Dan River 0
Radford 35, Patrick County 0
REGION 2D
Central - Wise 28, Richlands 16
Ridgeview 49, Marion 7
Union 20, Gate City 19
REGION 1A
Essex 45, Mathews 0
Rappahannock 49, Northumberland 14
Washington & Lee 34, Colonial Beach 33
West Point 24, King & Queen Central 6
REGION 1B
Altavista 35, William Campbell 28
Franklin 24, Central of Lunenburg 19
Riverheads 45, Rappahannock County 0
Sussex Central 32, Surry County 14
REGION 1C
Auburn 44, Covington 12
Galax 56, Eastern Montgomery 7
George Wythe-Wytheville 63, Parry McCluer 21
Narrows 34, Grayson County 7
REGION 1D
Chilhowie 47, Thomas Walker 0
J.I. Burton 44, Castlewood 0
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 41, Honaker 14
saturDAY’S GAMES
REGION 4A
Warwick (6–4) at Hampton (7–3), noon
REGION 4C
Loudoun Valley (6–4) at Handley (8–2), 1 p.m.
REGION 3A
I.C. Norcom (6–4) at Lafayette (9–1), 1 p.m.
REGION 2D
Tazewell (7–3) at Graham (8–2), 1 p.m.
REGION 1D
Holston (6–4) at Eastside (5–5), 1:30 p.m
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.