REGIONAL FINALS

(Dates, times TBA)

REGION 6A

Thomas Dale (9–3) at Oscar Smith (11–1)

REGION 6B

Massaponax (10–2) at Colonial Forge (10–2), Friday, 7 p.m.

REGION 6C

Lake Braddock (10–2) at South County (12–0)

REGION 6D

Yorktown (11–1) at Westfield (12–0)

REGION 5A

Maury (12–0) at Salem–Virginia Beach (12–0)

REGION 5B

Varine (10–2) at Manchester (11–1)

REGION 5C

Woodgrove (7–4) at Stone Bridge (10–1)

REGION 5D

North Stafford (8–4) at Mountaiin View (10–2)

REGION 4A

Churchland (10–2) at Lake Taylor (10–2)

REGION 4B

Dinwiddie (7–5) at Patrick Henry–Ashland (9-3)

REGION 4C

Tuscarora (11–1) at Broad Run (12–0)

REGION 4D

E.C. Glass (11–1) at Salem (11–1)

REGION 3A

Phoebus (11–1) at Hopewell (12–1)

REGION 3B

James Monroe (9–3) at Goochland (11–1), Saturday 2 p.m.

REGION 3C

Spotswood (12–0) at Heritage–Lynchburg (11–1)

REGION 3D

Northside (9–3) at Lord Botetourt (12–0)

REGION 2A

King William (9–3) at Thomas Jefferson–Richmond (10–2)

REGION 2B

East Rockingham (8–4) at Stuarts Draft (11–1)

REGION 2C

Gretna (9–3) at Appomattox (10–2)

REGION 2D

Central—Wise (10–2) at Graham (10–2)

REGION 1A

Rappahannock (9–3) at Essex (11–1)

REGION 1B

Sussex Central (10–2) at Riverheads (12–0)

REGION 1C

George Wythe–Wytheville (9–2) at Galax (10–1)

REGION 1D

J.I. Burton (10–2) at Patrick Henry–Glade Spring (12–0)

