REGIONAL FINALS
(Friday, 7 p.m. unless noted)
REGION 6A
Thomas Dale (9–3) at Oscar Smith (11–1)
REGION 6B
Massaponax (10–2) at Colonial Forge (10–2)
REGION 6C
Lake Braddock (10–2) at South County (12–0), Friday, 2 p.m.
REGION 6D
Yorktown (11–1) at Westfield (12–0), Saturday, 1 p.m.
REGION 5A
Maury (12–0) at Salem–Virginia Beach (12–0)
REGION 5B
Varina (10–2) at Manchester (11–1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
REGION 5C
Woodgrove (7–4) at Stone Bridge (10–1), Friday, 1 p.m.
REGION 5D
North Stafford (8–4) at Mountain View (10–2), Saturday, noon
REGION 4A
Churchland (10–2) at Lake Taylor (10–2)
REGION 4B
Dinwiddie (7–5) at Patrick Henry–Ashland (9-3), Friday, 4 p.m.
REGION 4C
Tuscarora (11–1) at Broad Run (12–0), Friday, 1 p.m.
REGION 4D
E.C. Glass (11–1) at Salem (11–1)
REGION 3A
Phoebus (11–1) at Hopewell (11-0), Saturday, 2 p.m.
REGION 3B
James Monroe (9–3) at Goochland (11–1), Saturday 2 p.m.
REGION 3C
Spotswood (12–0) at Heritage–Lynchburg (11–1)
REGION 3D
Northside (9–3) at Lord Botetourt (12–0)
REGION 2A
King William (9–3) at Thomas Jefferson–Richmond (10–2)
REGION 2B
East Rockingham (8–4) at Stuarts Draft (11–1)
REGION 2C
Gretna (9–3) at Appomattox (10–2)
REGION 2D
Central—Wise (10–2) at Graham (10–2), Saturday, 2 p.m.
REGION 1A
Rappahannock (9–3) at Essex (11–1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
REGION 1B
Sussex Central (10–2) at Riverheads (12–0)
REGION 1C
George Wythe–Wytheville (9–2) at Galax (10–1), Saturday, 2 p.m.
REGION 1D
J.I. Burton (10–2) at Patrick Henry–Glade Spring (12–0), Saturday, 1:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.