FOOTBALL

REGIONAL FINALS

Region 6A: Thomas Dale (9–3) at Oscar Smith (11–1)

Region 6B: Massaponax (10–2) at Colonial Forge (10–2)

Region 6C: Lake Braddock (10–2) at South County (12–0), Friday, 2 p.m.

Region 6D: Yorktown (11–1) at Westfield (12–0), Saturday, 1

Region 5A: Maury (12–0) at Salem–Virginia Beach (12–0)

Region 5B: Varina (10–2) at Manchester (11–1), Saturday, 1

Region 5C: Woodgrove (7–4) at Stone Bridge (10–1), Friday, 1

Region 5D: North Stafford (8–4) at Mountain View (10–2), Saturday, noon

Region 4A: Churchland (10–2) at Lake Taylor (10–2)

Region 4B: Dinwiddie (7–5) at Patrick Henry–Ashland (9-3), Friday, 4 p.m.

Region 4C: Tuscarora (11–1) at Broad Run (12–0), Friday, 1

Region 4D: E.C. Glass (11–1) at Salem (11–1)

Region 3A: Phoebus (11–1) at Hopewell (11–0), Saturday, 2

Region 3B: James Monroe (9–3) at Goochland (11–1), Saturday, 2 p.m.

Region 3C: Spotswood (12–0) at Heritage–Lynchburg (11–1)

Region 3D: Northside (9–3) at Lord Botetourt (12–0)

Region 2A: King William (9–3) at T.J.–Richmond (10–2)

Region 2B: East Rockingham (8–4) at Stuarts Draft (11–1)

Region 2C: Gretna (9–3) at Appomattox (10–2)

Region 2D: Central-Wise (10–2) at Graham (10–2), Saturday, 2 p.m.

Region 1A: Rappahannock (9–3) at Essex (11–1), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Region 1B: Sussex Central (10–2) at Riverheads (12–0)

Region 1C: George Wythe (9–2) at Galax (10–1), Saturday, 2 p.m.

Region 1D: J.I. Burton (10–2) at Patrick Henry–Glade Spring (12–0), Saturday, 1:30

(Friday, 7 p.m. unless noted)

