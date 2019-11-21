REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
(Tonight, 7 p.m. unless noted)
REGION 6A
Landstown (8–3) at Oscar Smith (10–1)
Thomas Dale (8–3) at Ocean Lakes (8–3)
REGION 6B
Massaponax (9–2) at Freedom–Woodbridge (11–0)
Colonial Forge (9–2) at Patriot (10–1)
REGION 6C
T.C. Williams (8–3) at South County (11–0)
Lake Braddock (9–2) at Mount Vernon (10–1)
REGION 6D
South Lakes (7–4) at Westfield (11–0)
Yorktown (10–1) at James Madison (8–3)
REGION 5A
Woodside (10–1) at Salem–Va. Beach (11–0)
Nansemond River (9–2) at Maury (11–0)
REGION 5B
Varina (9–2) at Highland Springs (11–0)
Deep Run (11–0) at Manchester (10–1)
REGION 5C
Potomac Falls (5–6) at Stone Bridge (9–1)
Briar Woods (6–5) at Woodgrove (6–4)
REGION 5D
William Fleming (4–7) at Mountain View (9–2)
Patrick Henry–Roanoke (7–4) at North Stafford (7–4), 2 p.m. Saturday
REGION 4A
Warwick (7–4) at Lake Taylor (9–2)
King’s Fork (4–7) at Churchland (9–2)
REGION 4B
Patrick Henry–Ashland (8–3) at Louisa (11–0), 7:30
Dinwiddie (6–5) at Eastern View (10–1)
REGION 4C
Loudoun Valley (7–4) at Broad Run (11–0)
Tuscarora (10–1) at Liberty–Bealeton (11–0)
REGION 4D
Pulaski (9–2) at E.C. Glass (10–1)
G.W.-Danville (8–3) at Salem (10–1)
REGION 3A
Phoebus (10–1) at York (11–0)
I.C. Norcom (7–4) at Hopewell (11–0), Saturday, 2
REGION 3B
Brentsville (8–3) at James Monroe (8–3)
Skyline (6–5) at Goochland (10–1)
REGION 3C
Liberty Christian (8–3) at Heritage–Lynchburg (10–1), Saturday, 7
Rockbridge County (9–2) at Spotswood (11–0)
REGION 3D
Hidden Valley (7–4) at Lord Botetourt (11–0)
Magna Vista (8–3) at Northside (8–3)
REGION 2A
Greensville County (8–3) at T.J.–Richmond (9–2)
Poquoson (7–4) at King William (8–3)
REGION 2B
Strasburg (8–3) at Stuarts Draft (10–1)
East Rockingham (7–4) at Buckingham County (10–1)
REGION 2C
Glenvar (7–4) at Appomattox (9–2)
Gretna (8–3) at Radford (9–2)
REGION 2D
Central-Wise (9–2) at Ridgeview (9–2)
Graham (9–2) at Union (9–2)
REGION 1A
Washington & Lee (6–5) at Essex (9–1)
West Point (7–4) at Rappahannock (8–3)
REGION 1B
Franklin (4–7) at Riverheads (11–0)
Altavista (4–7) at Sussex Central (9–2)
REGION 1C
Auburn (6–5) at Galax (9–1)
George Wythe–Wytheville (8–2) at Narrows (11–0)
REGION 1D
Holston (7–4) at Patrick Henry–Glade Spring (11–0)
Chilhowie (9–2) at J.I. Burton (9–2), Saturday, 1:30 p.m.
