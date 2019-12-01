VHSL football

STATE SEMIFINALS (Times, dates TBA)

CLASS 6

Colonial Forge (11–2) at Oscar Smith (12–1)

South County (12–0) at Westfield (12–0)

CLASS 5

North Stafford (9–4) at Stone Bridge (11–1)

Varina (11–2) at Maury (13–0)

CLASS 4

Patrick Henry–Ashland (10–3) at Lake Taylor (11–2)

Tuscarora (12–1) at Salem (12–1)

CLASS 3

Goochland (12–1) at Hopewell (12–0)

Heritage–Lynchburg (11–1) at Lord Botetourt (13–0)

CLASS 2

Thomas Jefferson–Richmond (11–2) at Stuarts Draft (12–1)

Graham (11–2) at Appomattox (11–2)

CLASS 1

Essex (12–1) at Riverheads (13–0)

Galax (12–1) at Patrick Henry–Glade Spring (13–0)

Get our Saturday Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments