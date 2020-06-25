Many around the state were highly anticipating the Virginia High School League’s Executive Committee meeting Thursday morning.
With Virginia scheduled to transition into Phase III of reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic on July 1, there was ample excitement that the VHSL might announce the formation of a plan for athletics to resume this fall.
But the VHSL punted on making a call for fall sports which include football, field hockey, volleyball, cross country and golf.
The Executive Committee did not bring forth any recommendations for the fall schedule.
Instead it voted to hold additional meetings next month and in August to discuss as more information becomes available.
“All our efforts are working towards advocating for the opening of sports and activities in a safe and reasonable way,” VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun said. “As we move forward, it would not be reasonable to release at this time a fall schedule or calendar until we learn more about future phases.”
The VHSL did unanimously vote to approve its fiscal year 2021 budget.
However, it remains unclear what events will take place.
The VHSL canceled most of its basketball state championships in March and eliminated of spring sports when the pandemic first took hold.
It announced earlier this month that out-of-season workouts could resume, but no Fredericksburg-area public school has taken part.
School divisions are in the process of establishing a reopening plan and submitting it to the Virginia Department of Education before allowing sanctioned practices.
“We are committed to getting this right and getting our students participating in activities,” Haun said. “I think we can make a much better informed decision once we have more parameters and possible restrictions.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.