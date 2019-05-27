BASEBALL
REGION 6B
Tuesday’s semifinals
Clover Hill at Colonial Forge, 6
Riverbend at James River, 6
REGION 5D
Tuesday’s semifinals
Orange at Stafford, 6
Mountain View at Halifax, 6
REGION 4B
Tuesday’s semifinals
Courtland at Hanover, 7
Dinwiddie vs. Midlothian, 5
REGION 3B
Tuesday’s semifinals
Culpeper at Warren County, 6
William Monroe at Brentsville, 6
REGION 1A
Tuesday’s semifinals
West Point at Colonial Beach, 5
Essex at Lancaster, 5
SOFTBALL
REGION 6B
Tuesday’s semifinals
Riverbend at Cosby, 5
Thomas Dale at Manchester, 5
REGION 5D
Tuesday’s semifinals
Orange at Mountain View, 6
North Stafford at Halifax, 5
REGION 4B
Tuesday’s semifinals
Patrick Henry at Courtland, 6
Powhatan at Hanover, 6
REGION 3B
Tuesday’s semifinals
Spotsylvania at Warren Co., 6
William Monroe at Skyline, 6
BOYS SOCCER
REGION 6B
Tuesday’s semifinals
Colonial Forge at Thomas Dale, 6
Cosby at James River, 6
REGION 5D
Tuesday’s semifinals
Harrisonburg at Mountain View, 6:45
Massaponax at Patrick Henry, 7
REGION 4B
Tuesday’s semifinals
Hanover at Chancellor, 7
Monacan at Midlothian, 5:30
REGION 3B
Tuesday’s semifinals
Thomas Jefferson at Culpeper, 6
William Monroe at Manassas Park, 6
REGION 1A
Tuesday’s semifinals
Washington & Lee at Rappahannock, 6
Northampton at Northumberland, 6
GIRLS SOCCER
REGION 6B
Tuesday’s semifinals
Colonial Forge at Riverbend, 6
James River vs. Cosby. 7:30
REGION 5D
Tuesday’s semifinals
Harrisonburg at Mountain View, 5
Massaponax at Albemarle, 7
REGION 4B
Tuesday’s semifinals
Hanover vs. Midlothian, 6
Monacan at Eastern View
REGION 3B
Tuesday’s semifinals
Spotsylvania at Warren Co., 6
Skyline at Brentsville, 6
REGION 1A
Tuesday’s semifinals
Washington & Lee at Northumberland, 7
Northampton at West Point, 6
BOYS LACROSSE
REGION 6B
Tuesday’s championship
Cosby at Colonial Forge, 6:30
REGION 5D
Wednesday’s championship
Albemarle at Mountain View, 6:45
GIRLS LACROSSE
REGION 6B
Tuesday’s championship
Cosby at Colonial Forge, 5
REGION 5D
Wednesday’s championship
Patrick Henry-Roanoke at Mountain View, 5
CLASS 4
State quarterfinals (Friday or Saturday)
James Monroe at Riverside, 5:30 Friday
Dominion at Brentsville
Monticello/W. Albemarle loser at Salem
Hidden Valley at Monticello/Western Albemarle winner
BOYS TENNIS
CLASS 3
State quarterfinals (Friday or Saturday)
Colonial Heights at James Monroe
Brentsville at York
Aibngdon at W. Albemarle
Spotswood at Hidden Valley
GIRLS TENNIS
CLASS 5
Friday’s state quarterfinals
Broad Run at Massaponax
Albemarle at Thomas Jefferson
Princess Anne at Deep Run
Mills Godwin at Maury
CLASS 4
State semifinals (Friday or Saturday)
Courtland at Jamestown (2:30 p.m. Friday)
Great Bridge at Hanover
Liberty Christian at TBA
TBA at Blacksburg
CLASS 3
State semifinals (Friday or Saturday)
New Kent at James Monroe
Brentsville at York
TBA at Abingdon
Hidden Valley at TBA