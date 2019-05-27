BASEBALL

REGION 6B

Tuesday’s semifinals

Clover Hill at Colonial Forge, 6

Riverbend at James River, 6

REGION 5D

Tuesday’s semifinals

Orange at Stafford, 6

Mountain View at Halifax, 6

REGION 4B

Tuesday’s semifinals

Courtland at Hanover, 7

Dinwiddie vs. Midlothian, 5

REGION 3B

Tuesday’s semifinals

Culpeper at Warren County, 6

William Monroe at Brentsville, 6

REGION 1A

Tuesday’s semifinals

West Point at Colonial Beach, 5

Essex at Lancaster, 5

SOFTBALL

REGION 6B

Tuesday’s semifinals

Riverbend at Cosby, 5

Thomas Dale at Manchester, 5

REGION 5D

Tuesday’s semifinals

Orange at Mountain View, 6

North Stafford at Halifax, 5

REGION 4B

Tuesday’s semifinals

Patrick Henry at Courtland, 6

Powhatan at Hanover, 6

REGION 3B

Tuesday’s semifinals

Spotsylvania at Warren Co., 6

William Monroe at Skyline, 6

BOYS SOCCER

REGION 6B

Tuesday’s semifinals

Colonial Forge at Thomas Dale, 6

Cosby at James River, 6

REGION 5D

Tuesday’s semifinals

Harrisonburg at Mountain View, 6:45

Massaponax at Patrick Henry, 7

REGION 4B

Tuesday’s semifinals

Hanover at Chancellor, 7

Monacan at Midlothian, 5:30

REGION 3B

Tuesday’s semifinals

Thomas Jefferson at Culpeper, 6

William Monroe at Manassas Park, 6

REGION 1A

Tuesday’s semifinals

Washington & Lee at Rappahannock, 6

Northampton at Northumberland, 6

GIRLS SOCCER

REGION 6B

Tuesday’s semifinals

Colonial Forge at Riverbend, 6

James River vs. Cosby. 7:30

REGION 5D

Tuesday’s semifinals

Harrisonburg at Mountain View, 5

Massaponax at Albemarle, 7

REGION 4B

Tuesday’s semifinals

Hanover vs. Midlothian, 6

Monacan at Eastern View

REGION 3B

Tuesday’s semifinals

Spotsylvania at Warren Co., 6

Skyline at Brentsville, 6

REGION 1A

Tuesday’s semifinals

Washington & Lee at Northumberland, 7

Northampton at West Point, 6

BOYS LACROSSE

REGION 6B

Tuesday’s championship

Cosby at Colonial Forge, 6:30

REGION 5D

Wednesday’s championship

Albemarle at Mountain View, 6:45

GIRLS LACROSSE

REGION 6B

Tuesday’s championship

Cosby at Colonial Forge, 5

REGION 5D

Wednesday’s championship

Patrick Henry-Roanoke at Mountain View, 5

CLASS 4

State quarterfinals (Friday or Saturday)

James Monroe at Riverside, 5:30 Friday

Dominion at Brentsville

Monticello/W. Albemarle loser at Salem

Hidden Valley at Monticello/Western Albemarle winner

BOYS TENNIS

CLASS 3

State quarterfinals (Friday or Saturday)

Colonial Heights at James Monroe

Brentsville at York

Aibngdon at W. Albemarle

Spotswood at Hidden Valley

GIRLS TENNIS

CLASS 5

Friday’s state quarterfinals

Broad Run at Massaponax

Albemarle at Thomas Jefferson

Princess Anne at Deep Run

Mills Godwin at Maury

CLASS 4

State semifinals (Friday or Saturday)

Courtland at Jamestown (2:30 p.m. Friday)

Great Bridge at Hanover

Liberty Christian at TBA

TBA at Blacksburg

CLASS 3

State semifinals (Friday or Saturday)

New Kent at James Monroe

Brentsville at York

TBA at Abingdon

Hidden Valley at TBA

