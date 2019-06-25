It’s brutally warm outside, and the 2018–19 school year just ended. But it’s apparently not too soon to look ahead to cool, crisp fall evenings and high school football.
The Virginia High School League released its 2019 master football schedule on Tuesday, giving comfort to sweltering fans who are wondering how to fill their summer sports void. The season starts in earnest on Aug. 30, although a few local teams will kick off one night early.
If you need a football fix, here’s a quick look at a local marquee game for each week of the regular season:
AUG. 30
Chancellor at Massaponax
The Chargers’ new head coach, Jeff Drugatz, spent five years as an assistant under Eric Ludden at Massaponax, so he’s familiar with the Panthers’ vaunted triple-option offense. Knowing about it and stopping it are two different things, though.
SEPT. 6
Louisa at Massaponax
These powerhouses haven’t met on the field since 2002, when both were members of the Battlefield District. Neither is accustomed to losing in the regular season. ODU-bound receiver Hunter Robinson is the Lions’ new playmaker.
SEPT. 13
Spotsylvania at Culpeper
These teams met for the 2018 Region 3B title (won by the Blue Devils, 34–12). Both have since moved up to Class 4. Jeremy Jack’s Knights bring back several standouts, while Culpeper has a first-year head coach in James Ford.
SEPT. 20
Colonial Forge at Hylton
The Eagles’ first four games are on the road. They have won six straight in this matchup of neighboring Region 6B powerhouses (including two playoff victories), but several have come down to the wire. This one figures to be no different.
SEPT. 27
Spotsylvania at Courtland
The Knights haven’t beaten the Cougars since 2002, before many of the players on this year’s teams were born. They came close in 2018 (42–36), and with Ty–shaun Colbert returning and impressive freshman Mathias Barnwell arriving, could this be the year?
OCT. 4
Orange at Louisa
Don’t expect much passing in this Jefferson District game between neighboring county schools. The Lions’ Jarett Hunter ran for 198 yards and five TDs in last year’s victory over the Hornets, trumping the 129 yards and two scores by Jaylen Alexander.
OCT. 11
Courtland at Eastern View
The Cyclones haven’t lost a regular-season game since 2015, meaning none of the current players has experienced a setback before November. If that streak is still intact, the Cougars may be the Battlefield’s best hope of snapping it.
OCT. 18
North Stafford at Colonial Forge
There should be plenty at stake in this matchup, including county bragging rights and potentially first-team all-Commonwealth District honors at quarterback. The Wolverines’ Jamir Boyd and the Eagles’ Madden Lowe are both capable of putting up big numbers.
OCT. 25
Massaponax at Colonial Forge
With the Panthers moving up to Class 6, these teams are now regional rivals, so playoff seeding may well be at stake. The Eagles handed the Panthers their only regular-season loss last year, 35–0—the first time they’d been shut out since 2012.
NOV. 1
Highland Springs at Colonial Forge
The Eagles’ late-season gauntlet continues with a visit from the four-time defending Class 5 state champions. Highland Springs’ roster is star-studded again, led by safety Malcolm Greene and multipurpose back David Laney.
NOV. 8
Colonial Beach at Washington & Lee
Throw out the records in this Westmoreland County showdown. On second thought, don’t; both teams are playoff contenders. Two years ago, the Eagles avenged a lopsided loss to the Drifters in the regular-season finale with a 15–14 first-round playoff win.