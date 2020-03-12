Thursday’s state finals

(at VCU’s Siegel Center)

BOYS:

Class 2: John Marshal 75, Gate City 57

GIRLS:

Class 2: Gate City 64, Luray 54

Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in the state, the Virginia High School League on Thursday decide to cancel Friday and Saturday’s state championships. The finalist in those games have been named co-champions:

BOYS:

Class 1: Auburn and Mathews

Class 3: Lakeland and Cave Spring

Class 4: King’s Fork and Woodrow Wilson

Class 5: Norview and Green Run

Class 6: Centreville and South County

GIRLS:

Class 1: Surry and Honaker

Class 3: Spotswood and Lord Botetourt

Class 4: Hampton and Monacan

Class 5: Princess Anne and Highland Springs

Class 6: Thomas Edison and James Madison

