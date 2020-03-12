Thursday’s state finals
(at VCU’s Siegel Center)
BOYS:
Class 2: John Marshal 75, Gate City 57
GIRLS:
Class 2: Gate City 64, Luray 54
Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in the state, the Virginia High School League on Thursday decide to cancel Friday and Saturday’s state championships. The finalist in those games have been named co-champions:
BOYS:
Class 1: Auburn and Mathews
Class 3: Lakeland and Cave Spring
Class 4: King’s Fork and Woodrow Wilson
Class 5: Norview and Green Run
Class 6: Centreville and South County
GIRLS:
Class 1: Surry and Honaker
Class 3: Spotswood and Lord Botetourt
Class 4: Hampton and Monacan
Class 5: Princess Anne and Highland Springs
Class 6: Thomas Edison and James Madison
