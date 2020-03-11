STATE FINALS

At VCU's Siegel Center

THURSDAY'S GAMES

Class 2 girls: Gate City vs. Luray, 12:30

Class 2 boys: Gate City vs. John Marshall, 2:30

Class 1 girls: Surry vs. Hoanaker, 6

Class 1 boys: Auburn vs. Mathews, 8

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Class 4 girls: Hampton vs. Monacan, 12:30

Class 4 boys: King’s Fork vs. Woodrow Wilson, 2:30

Class 3 girls: Spotswood vs. Lord Botetourt, 6

Class 3 boys: Lakeland vs. Cave Spring, 8

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Class 6 girls: Thomas Edison vs. James Madison, 11 a.m.

Class 6 boys: Centreville vs. South County, 1

Class 5 girls: Princess Anne vs. Highland Springs, 4:30

Class 5 boys: Norview vs. Green Run, 6:30

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments