STATE FINALS
At VCU's Siegel Center
THURSDAY'S GAMES
Class 2 girls: Gate City vs. Luray, 12:30
Class 2 boys: Gate City vs. John Marshall, 2:30
Class 1 girls: Surry vs. Hoanaker, 6
Class 1 boys: Auburn vs. Mathews, 8
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Class 4 girls: Hampton vs. Monacan, 12:30
Class 4 boys: King’s Fork vs. Woodrow Wilson, 2:30
Class 3 girls: Spotswood vs. Lord Botetourt, 6
Class 3 boys: Lakeland vs. Cave Spring, 8
SATURDAY'S GAMES
Class 6 girls: Thomas Edison vs. James Madison, 11 a.m.
Class 6 boys: Centreville vs. South County, 1
Class 5 girls: Princess Anne vs. Highland Springs, 4:30
Class 5 boys: Norview vs. Green Run, 6:30
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.