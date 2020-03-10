CLASS 6 BOYS
Tuesday’s state semifinals
South County 61, Massaponax 42
Centreville 62, Western Branch 55
Saturday’s final at VCU
South County vs. Centreville, 1 p.m.
CLASS 5 BOYS
Tuesday’s state semifinals
Norview 55, Patrick Henry– Roanoke 50
Green Run 72, Potomac Falls 48
Saturday’s final at VCU
Norview vs. Green Run, 6:30 p.m.
CLASS 4 BOYS
Tuesday’s state semifinals
King’s Fork 67, G.W.–Danville 41
W. Wilson 77, Millbrook 58
Friday’s final at VCU
King’s Fork vs. Woodrow Wilson, 2:30 p.m.
CLASS 3 BOYS
Tuesday’s state semifinals
Lakeland 43, Western Albemarle 35
Cave Spring 64, Central–Woodstock 53
Friday’s final at VCU
Lakeland vs. Cave Spring, 8 p.m.
CLASS 2 BOYS
Tuesday’s state semifinals
Gate City 61, Radford 55 (OT)
John Marshall 78, East Rockingham 44
Thursday’s final at VCU
Gate City vs. East Rockingham, 2:30 p.m.
CLASS 1 BOYS
Tuesday’s state semifinals
Mathews 56, Colonial Beach 52 (OT)
Auburn 63, Grundy 61
Thursday’s final at VCU
Auburn vs. Mathews, 8 p.m.
CLASS 6 GIRLS
Tuesday’s state semifinals
Thomas Edison vs. Western Branch
James Madison vs. James River
Saturday’s final at VCU
Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
CLASS 5 GIRLS
Tuesday’s state semifinals
Woodgrove vs. Princess Anne
Highland Springs vs. Patrick Henry-Roanoke
Saturday’s final at VCU
Semifinal winners, 4:30 p.m.
CLASS 4 GIRLS
Tuesday’s state semifinals
Hampton vs. Loudoun Valley
Millbrook vs. Monacan
Friday’s final at VCU
Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.
CLASS 3 GIRLS
Tuesday’s state semifinals
Lakeland vs. Spotswood
Lord Botetourt vs. Booker T. Washington
Friday’s final at VCU
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
CLASS 2 GIRLS
Tuesday’s state semifinals
Gate City vs. Union
Luray vs. Strasburg
Thursday’s final at VCU
Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.
CLASS 1 GIRLS
Tuesday’s state semifinals
Surry vs. Riverheads
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring vs. Honaker
Thursday’s final at VCU
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
