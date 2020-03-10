CLASS 6 BOYS

Tuesday’s state semifinals

South County 61, Massaponax 42

Centreville 62, Western Branch 55

Saturday’s final at VCU

South County vs. Centreville, 1 p.m.

CLASS 5 BOYS

Tuesday’s state semifinals

Norview 55, Patrick Henry– Roanoke 50

Green Run 72, Potomac Falls 48

Saturday’s final at VCU

Norview vs. Green Run, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS 4 BOYS

Tuesday’s state semifinals

King’s Fork 67, G.W.–Danville 41

W. Wilson 77, Millbrook 58

Friday’s final at VCU

King’s Fork vs. Woodrow Wilson, 2:30 p.m.

CLASS 3 BOYS

Tuesday’s state semifinals

Lakeland 43, Western Albemarle 35

Cave Spring 64, Central–Woodstock 53

Friday’s final at VCU

Lakeland vs. Cave Spring, 8 p.m.

CLASS 2 BOYS

Tuesday’s state semifinals

Gate City 61, Radford 55 (OT)

John Marshall 78, East Rockingham 44

Thursday’s final at VCU

Gate City vs. East Rockingham, 2:30 p.m.

CLASS 1 BOYS

Tuesday’s state semifinals

Mathews 56, Colonial Beach 52 (OT)

Auburn 63, Grundy 61

Thursday’s final at VCU

Auburn vs. Mathews, 8 p.m.

CLASS 6 GIRLS

Tuesday’s state semifinals

Thomas Edison vs. Western Branch

James Madison vs. James River

Saturday’s final at VCU

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

CLASS 5 GIRLS

Tuesday’s state semifinals

Woodgrove vs. Princess Anne

Highland Springs vs. Patrick Henry-Roanoke

Saturday’s final at VCU

Semifinal winners, 4:30 p.m.

CLASS 4 GIRLS

Tuesday’s state semifinals

Hampton vs. Loudoun Valley

Millbrook vs. Monacan

Friday’s final at VCU

Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.

CLASS 3 GIRLS

Tuesday’s state semifinals

Lakeland vs. Spotswood

Lord Botetourt vs. Booker T. Washington

Friday’s final at VCU

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

CLASS 2 GIRLS

Tuesday’s state semifinals

Gate City vs. Union

Luray vs. Strasburg

Thursday’s final at VCU

Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.

CLASS 1 GIRLS

Tuesday’s state semifinals

Surry vs. Riverheads

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring vs. Honaker

Thursday’s final at VCU

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

