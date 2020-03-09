CLASS 6 BOYS

Tuesday’s state semifinals

Massaponax vs. South County at Robinson, 8

Western Branch vs. Centreville at Westfield, 6:30

CLASS 5 BOYS

Tuesday’s state semifinals

Norview vs. Patrick Henry– Roanoke at William Fleming, 7

Potomac Falls vs. Green Run at Norfolk State, 8

CLASS 4 BOYS

Tuesday’s state semifinals

G.W.-Danville vs. King’s Fork at Norfolk State, 6

Woodrow Wilson vs. Millbrook at Sherando, 7

CLASS 3 BOYS

Tuesday’s state semifinals

Western Albemarle vs . Lakeland at King’s Fork, 8

Central–Woodstock vs. Cave Spring at Salem, 8

CLASS 2 BOYS

Tuesday’s state semifinals

Radford vs. Gate City at Radford U., 6

East Rockingham vs. John Marshall at Spotswood, 7

CLASS 1 BOYS

Tuesday’s state semifinals

Colonial Beach vs. Mathews at King George, 7

Auburn vs. Grundy

CLASS 6 GIRLS

Tuesday’s state semifinals

Thomas Edison vs. Western Branch at Robinson, 6

James Madison vs. James River at Manchester, 6:30

CLASS 5 GIRLS

Tuesday’s state semifinals

Woodgrove vs. Princess Anne at Norfolk State, 4

Highland Springs vs. P.H.- Roa- noke at William Fleming, 5:30

CLASS 4 GIRLS

Tuesday’s state semifinals

Hampton vs. Loudoun Valley at Norfolk State, 2

Millbrook vs. Monacan at Midlothian, 4:30

CLASS 3 GIRLS

Tuesday’s state semifinals

Lakeland vs. Spotswood at King’s Fork, 6

Lord Botetourt vs. Booker T. Washington at Salem Civic Center, 6

CLASS 2 GIRLS

Tuesday’s state semifinals

Gate City vs. Union

Luray vs. Strasburg at Page County, 6:30

CLASS 1 GIRLS

Tuesday’s state semifinals

Surry vs. Riverheads at Sussex Central, 6

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring vs. Honaker at Emory & Henry, 7

