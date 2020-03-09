CLASS 6 BOYS
Tuesday’s state semifinals
Massaponax vs. South County at Robinson, 8
Western Branch vs. Centreville at Westfield, 6:30
CLASS 5 BOYS
Tuesday’s state semifinals
Norview vs. Patrick Henry– Roanoke at William Fleming, 7
Potomac Falls vs. Green Run at Norfolk State, 8
CLASS 4 BOYS
Tuesday’s state semifinals
G.W.-Danville vs. King’s Fork at Norfolk State, 6
Woodrow Wilson vs. Millbrook at Sherando, 7
CLASS 3 BOYS
Tuesday’s state semifinals
Western Albemarle vs . Lakeland at King’s Fork, 8
Central–Woodstock vs. Cave Spring at Salem, 8
CLASS 2 BOYS
Tuesday’s state semifinals
Radford vs. Gate City at Radford U., 6
East Rockingham vs. John Marshall at Spotswood, 7
CLASS 1 BOYS
Tuesday’s state semifinals
Colonial Beach vs. Mathews at King George, 7
Auburn vs. Grundy
CLASS 6 GIRLS
Tuesday’s state semifinals
Thomas Edison vs. Western Branch at Robinson, 6
James Madison vs. James River at Manchester, 6:30
CLASS 5 GIRLS
Tuesday’s state semifinals
Woodgrove vs. Princess Anne at Norfolk State, 4
Highland Springs vs. P.H.- Roa- noke at William Fleming, 5:30
CLASS 4 GIRLS
Tuesday’s state semifinals
Hampton vs. Loudoun Valley at Norfolk State, 2
Millbrook vs. Monacan at Midlothian, 4:30
CLASS 3 GIRLS
Tuesday’s state semifinals
Lakeland vs. Spotswood at King’s Fork, 6
Lord Botetourt vs. Booker T. Washington at Salem Civic Center, 6
CLASS 2 GIRLS
Tuesday’s state semifinals
Gate City vs. Union
Luray vs. Strasburg at Page County, 6:30
CLASS 1 GIRLS
Tuesday’s state semifinals
Surry vs. Riverheads at Sussex Central, 6
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring vs. Honaker at Emory & Henry, 7
