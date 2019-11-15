LORTON—State championships are the ultimate goal. But first things first, you have to win your semifinal game to get the chance. And scoring first greatly increases your odds.
Three Fredericksburg-area teams discovered that truth on Friday at South County High School. Mountain View and James Monroe jumped ahead early and earned the right to play for crowns on Saturday, while Chancellor saw its reign as Class 4 champion end when the Chargers allowed the first (and last) goal in a 2–1 overtime loss to Great Bridge.
“You don’t get a lot of chances.” said Gracie Wilkerson, who scored the only goal in Mountain View’s 1–0 victory over defending Class 5 champion Gloucester. “Now that the games are getting harder and harder, the possibility to get the ball in is really hard. When you get those chances, you have to take them. When you see opportunities, you have to go for it.”
Wilkerson poked home a rebound in a scramble in front of the cage three minutes into the second half as the Wildcats advanced to Saturday’s state final against perennial power Frank Cox.
“The circle was so crowded, it was kind of hard to see,” said Wilkerson, a senior transfer from Brooke Point. “ … I knew [teammate McKenzie] Proffitt was going to hit the ball hard, so I was getting my stick ready. And right when I saw the open chance, I pulled it around the goalie.”
The Wildcats (19–2) won despite earning only three penalty corners to the Dukes’ 11. Goalkeeper Kearna Roberts made seven saves with help from her defenders—including senior Lizzie Ranberger, who recovered after taking a deflected shot to the face.
“It’s a definite momentum shift, and that’s what we needed,” Mountain View coach Kimmy Sullivan said. “In the first half, we looked a little tired. Because we were in our heads a little bit, and a little mental, and a lot of being tired is mental. Once we got the momentum and we scored, we forgot about how tired we were. We were working a little harder.”
Having taken down one defending state champion, Mountain View will try to fell another against Frank Cox, which won the 2018 Class 6 crown (its record 20th) before moving down a division this season. Mountain View has won three state titles, most recently in 2017.
CLASS 3
James monroe 3, TABB 1
Unlike the Wildcats, the Yellow Jackets dominated from the start, holding the Tigers without a shot on goal and getting two scores from junior Ginny Beringer and a penalty stroke from senior Zoe Tierney.
“Ginny is a superstar,” said JM coach Erin Cunningham. “I don’t think we’d be anywhere near where we are now without her. She brings speed and energy that we need.”
Beringer is a former All-Area cross country runner who played both sports last fall. Had she remained a two-sport athlete, she’d have had to choose between Saturday’s state final and the VHSL cross country championships in Salem. Instead, she’s using field hockey to improve her sprint speed in hopes of earning a college track scholarship.
“I’m trying to get my 800 [meter] time down so I can be recruited by the best schools,” she said.
Beringer scored her first goal off a scrum with 9:53 left in the first half. She added a second on a rebound 10 minutes into the second half, and Tierney scored on a stroke barely a minute later.
The Yellow Jackets (20–3) enjoyed a 22–0 edge in shots and a 17–1 advantage in corners. The score might have been more lopsided had Tabb goalie Bella Klekat not made 10 saves, many of them spectacular.
“This is what we’ve looked forward to from the start of practice,” Cunningham said. “We’ve talked about it all year, keeping our eyes on the prize.”
CLASS 4
GREAT BRIDGE 2, CHANCELLOR 1 (OT)
The Chargers (16–5) gave up a disputed goal to Great Bridge’s Ashley Dowdy with 31 seconds left in the first half, then spent the second half searching for the equalizer.
They got it on a powerful slap shot with 8:40 left in regulation by senior Emma Bernard, the reigning Free Lance–Star player of the year.
Both teams had chance to score in the final minutes of regulation. The Chargers had a player advantage for the first few minutes of 7-on-7 sudden-death overtime, but they couldn’t score. Finally, the Wildcats’ Julia Foren found the cage after Regan Bestick, who had made several key saves for the Chargers, had come off the line to make a stop.
“We had several opportunities earlier in the game that, had we converted, would have taken a lot of external factors out of the game,” Chancellor coach Jim Larkin said. “At seven on a side, there’s so much space. One bad bounce can cost you.”
After the game, Larkin exchanged a long embrace with Bernard, who has been around the program almost since she could walk, and huddled with his seniors for several minutes.
“Emma, as good a hockey player as she is, is an even better person,” Larkin said. “I’m just proud of who she is and who she has become. She and Kylee Tuebner, those two have taught our younger players how to do things and continued the tradition of Charger hockey.”
