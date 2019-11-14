FIELD HOCKEY
CLASS 6
At South County H.S.
Friday’s semifinals
Western Branch vs. Langley, 11:30 a.m.
Kellam vs. Woodson, 11:30
Saturday’s final
Semifinal winners, noon
CLASS 5
At South County H.S.
Friday’s semifinals
Mountain View vs. Gloucester, 9:30 a.m.
Frank Cox vs. Riverside, 9:30
Saturday’s final
Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.
CLASS 4
At South County H.S.
Friday’s semifinals
Chancellor vs. Great Bridge, 3:30
Eastern View vs. Lee-Davis, 3:30
Saturday’s final
Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.
CLASS 3
At South County H.S.
Friday’s semifinals
James Monroe vs. Tabb, 1:30
Independence vs. Poquoson, 1:30
Saturday’s final
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
CLASS 6
Saturday’s state quarterfinals
Massaponax at Kellam, 2
Ocean Lakes at Battlefield
South Lakes at W.T. Woodson
West Potomac at Washington-Liberty
CLASS 5
Saturday’s state quarterfinals
Stone Bridge at North Stafford, 3
Albemarle at Briar Woods
First Colonial at Atlee
Mills Godwin at Frank Cox
CLASS 4
Saturday’s state quarterfinals
Grafton at Courtland, 6
Patrick Henry (A) at Warhill
James Wood at Blacksburg
Jefferson Forest at Loudoun County
