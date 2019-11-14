FIELD HOCKEY

CLASS 6

At South County H.S.

Friday’s semifinals

Western Branch vs. Langley, 11:30 a.m.

Kellam vs. Woodson, 11:30

Saturday’s final

Semifinal winners, noon

CLASS 5

At South County H.S.

Friday’s semifinals

Mountain View vs. Gloucester, 9:30 a.m.

Frank Cox vs. Riverside, 9:30

Saturday’s final

Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

CLASS 4

At South County H.S.

Friday’s semifinals

Chancellor vs. Great Bridge, 3:30

Eastern View vs. Lee-Davis, 3:30

Saturday’s final

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

CLASS 3

At South County H.S.

Friday’s semifinals

James Monroe vs. Tabb, 1:30

Independence vs. Poquoson, 1:30

Saturday’s final

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

CLASS 6

Saturday’s state quarterfinals

Massaponax at Kellam, 2

Ocean Lakes at Battlefield

South Lakes at W.T. Woodson

West Potomac at Washington-Liberty

CLASS 5

Saturday’s state quarterfinals

Stone Bridge at North Stafford, 3

Albemarle at Briar Woods

First Colonial at Atlee

Mills Godwin at Frank Cox

CLASS 4

Saturday’s state quarterfinals

Grafton at Courtland, 6

Patrick Henry (A) at Warhill

James Wood at Blacksburg

Jefferson Forest at Loudoun County

