BASEBALL
REGION 6B
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Manchester at Colonial Forge, 6
Riverbend at Thomas Dale, 5
Clover Hill at Cosby, 6
Franklin County at James River, 5
REGION 5D
Tuesday’s first round
North Stafford 6, Massaponax 3
Wednesday’s first round
Brooke Point at Mountain View
Harrisonburg at Albemarle
William Fleming at Patrick Henry-Roanoke
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Mountain View/Brooke Point winner at Potomac, 5
North Stafford at Stafford, 6
Harrisonburg/Albemarle winner at Halifax
William Fleming/Patrick Henry
winner at Orange
REGION 4B
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Dinwiddie at Caroline, 6
Patrick Henry-Ashland
at Midlothian
Thursday’s quarterfinal
Powhatan at Courtland, 4:30
Eastern View at Hanover, 7
REGION 3B
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Manassas Park at Brentsville, 6
Thomas Jefferson at William Monroe, 6:30
John Marshall at Warren County, 7
Friday’s quarterfinal
Culpeper at Spotsylvania, 6
REGION 1A
Wednesday’s first round
Rappahannock at Colonial Beach, 5
West Point at Northumberland, 5
Franklin at Surry, 5
Mathews at Chincoteague, 5
Friday’s quarterfinals
Rappahannock/Colonial Beach
winner at Windsor, 5
West Point/Northumberland
winner at Washington & Lee, 5
Franklin/Surry winner at Essex, 5
Mathews/Chincoteague winner
at Lancaster, 5
SOFTBALL
REGION 6B
Wednesday’s quarterfinal
Franklin County at Manchester, 5
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Clover Hill at Riverbend, 6
Colonial Forge at Cosby, 5
James River at Thomas Dale, 5
REGION 5D
Wednesday’s first round
Stafford at Brooke Point, 4
Potomac at North Stafford, 6
Patrick Henry-Roanoke at Albemarle
Harrisonburg at William Fleming
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Stafford/Brooke Point winner at Mountain View, 4
Potomac/North Stafford winner at Massaponax, 6
Patrick Henry/Albemarle winner at Halifax
Harrisonburg/William Fleming winner at Orange
REGION 4B
Monday’s play-in game
Chancellor 18, Huguenot 0
Tuesday’s first round
Eastern View 6, King George 2
Midlothian 4, Louisa 1
Patrick Henry-Ashland 15, Monacan 0
Wednesday’s first round
Chancellor at Powhatan
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Eastern View at Courtland, 6
Chancellor/Powhatan winner at Caroline, 5
Midlothian at Hanover, 6
Patrick Henry-Ashland
at Dinwiddie, 6
REGION 3B
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Brentsville at Warren County, 6
Culpeper at William Monroe, 6
Manassas Park at Skyline, 6
Friday’s quarterfinal
John Marshall at Spotsylvania, 7
REGION 1A
Wednesday’s first round
Surry at Washington & Lee, 5
Lancaster at Mathews, 6
Essex at Chincoteague, 4
West Point at Sussex, 5
Friday’s quarterfinals
Surry/W&L winner at Windsor, 5
Lancaster/Mathews winner
at Rappahannock, 6
Essex/Chincoteague winner
at Northumberland, 6
West Point/Sussex winner
at Northampton, 5
BOYS SOCCER
REGION 6B
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Riverbend at Colonial Forge, 6
Franklin Co. at Thomas Dale, 5:30
Clover Hill at Cosby, 6
Manchester at James River, 7
REGION 5D
Wednesday’s first round
Potomac at North Stafford, 7
Stafford at Brooke Point, 7
William Fleming at Halifax, 5:30
Orange at Albemarle, 7
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Potomac/North Stafford winner at Mountain View, 6:45
Stafford/Brooke Point winner at Massaponax, 7
W. Fleming/Halifax winner at Patrick Henry-Roanoke
Orange/Albemarle winner at Harrisonburg
REGION 4B
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Powhatan at Midlothian
Patrick Henry-Ashland at Hanover
Thursday’s quarterfinal
King George at Chancellor, 7:15
Monacan at Eastern View, 5:30
Tuesday’s semifinals
Chancellor/King George winner
vs. PH/Hanover winner
Powhatan/Midlothian winner
vs. Monacan/E. View winner
REGION 3B
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Brentsville at Culpeper, 6
Skyline at Manassas Park, 7
George Wythe
at William Monroe, 7:30
Friday’s quarterfinal
Spotsylvania
at Thomas Jefferson, 6
REGION 1A
Wednesday’s first round
Northampton at Middlesex, 5:30
Lancaster at Mathews, 6
Essex at West Point, 6
Friday’s quarterfinals
Essex/West Point winner
at Washington & Lee, 6
Lancaster/Mathews winner
at Rappahannock, 6
Northampton/Middlesex winner
at Windsor, 6
Franklin at Northumberland, 6
GIRLS SOCCER
REGION 6B
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Colonial Forge at Clover Hill, 6
Riverbend at Thomas Dale, 7
Manchester at James River, 5:30
Cosby at Franklin County, 5:30
REGION 5D
Wednesday’s first round
Potomac at Brooke Point, 5
Stafford at North Stafford, 5
Patrick Henry-Roanoke
at William Fleming
Orange at Halifax
Thursday’s semifinals
Potomac/Brooke Point winner
at Mountain View, 5
Stafford/N. Stafford winner
at Massaponax, 5
PH/William Fleming winner
at Albemarle
Orange/Halifax winner
at Harrisonburg
REGION 4B
Tuesday’s first round
Powhatan 5, King George 0
Midlothian 7, Louisa 0
Patrick Henry 7, Dinwiddie 0
Wednesday’s first round
Caroline at Chancellor, 6:30
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Powhatan at Hanover, 5:30
Midlothian vs. Courtland, 5:30
(at Chancellor)
Caroline/Chancellor winner
at Eastern View, 8
Patrick Henry at Monacan, 6
REGION 3B
Thursday’s quarterfinals
James Monroe at William Monroe, 6
Culpeper at Skyline, 6
Manassas Park at Brentsville, 7:45
Friday’s quarterfinal
Warren County at Spotsylvania, 6
REGION 1A
Friday’s quarterfinals
Windsor at Washington & Lee, 6
Franklin at Northampton, 6
Essex at Northumberland, 7
BOYS LACROSSE
REGION 6B
Wednesday’s semifinals
James River at Colonial Forge, 6:30
Thomas Dale vs. Cosby
Championship
Semifinal winners
REGION 5D
Wednesday’s semifinals
North Stafford at Mountain View
Patrick Henry at Albemarle
Championship
Semifinal winners
GIRLS LACROSSE
REGION 6B
Wednesday’s semifinals
James River at Colonial Forge, 5
Franklin County at Cosby, 6
Championship
Semifinal winners
REGION 5D
Wednesday’s semifinals
Stafford at Mountain View
Albemarle at Patrick Henry
Championship
Semifinal winners
REGION 4B
Thursday’s championship
James Monroe at Brentsville, 6
BOYS TENNIS
REGION 5D
Thursday’s semifinal
Albemarle at Massaponax, 4
REGION 3B
Thursday’s championship
Brentsville at James Monroe,
3:30 (at Kenmore Park)
GIRLS TENNIS
REGION 5D
Wednesday’s semifinal
Stafford at Albemarle, 1
Thursday’s semifinal
Harrisonburg at Massaponax, 1
REGION 3B
Thursday’s championship
Brentsville at James Monroe, 3:30