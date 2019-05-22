BASEBALL

REGION 6B

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Manchester at Colonial Forge, 6

Riverbend at Thomas Dale, 5

Clover Hill at Cosby, 6

Franklin County at James River, 5

REGION 5D

Tuesday’s first round

North Stafford 6, Massaponax 3

Wednesday’s first round

Brooke Point at Mountain View

Harrisonburg at Albemarle

William Fleming at Patrick Henry-Roanoke

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Mountain View/Brooke Point winner at Potomac, 5

North Stafford at Stafford, 6

Harrisonburg/Albemarle winner at Halifax

William Fleming/Patrick Henry

winner at Orange

REGION 4B

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Dinwiddie at Caroline, 6

Patrick Henry-Ashland

at Midlothian

Thursday’s quarterfinal

Powhatan at Courtland, 4:30

Eastern View at Hanover, 7

REGION 3B

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Manassas Park at Brentsville, 6

Thomas Jefferson at William Monroe, 6:30

John Marshall at Warren County, 7

Friday’s quarterfinal

Culpeper at Spotsylvania, 6

REGION 1A

Wednesday’s first round

Rappahannock at Colonial Beach, 5

West Point at Northumberland, 5

Franklin at Surry, 5

Mathews at Chincoteague, 5

Friday’s quarterfinals

Rappahannock/Colonial Beach

winner at Windsor, 5

West Point/Northumberland

winner at Washington & Lee, 5

Franklin/Surry winner at Essex, 5

Mathews/Chincoteague winner

at Lancaster, 5

SOFTBALL

REGION 6B

Wednesday’s quarterfinal

Franklin County at Manchester, 5

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Clover Hill at Riverbend, 6

Colonial Forge at Cosby, 5

James River at Thomas Dale, 5

REGION 5D

Wednesday’s first round

Stafford at Brooke Point, 4

Potomac at North Stafford, 6

Patrick Henry-Roanoke at Albemarle

Harrisonburg at William Fleming

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Stafford/Brooke Point winner at Mountain View, 4

Potomac/North Stafford winner at Massaponax, 6

Patrick Henry/Albemarle winner at Halifax

Harrisonburg/William Fleming winner at Orange

REGION 4B

Monday’s play-in game

Chancellor 18, Huguenot 0

Tuesday’s first round

Eastern View 6, King George 2

Midlothian 4, Louisa 1

Patrick Henry-Ashland 15, Monacan 0

Wednesday’s first round

Chancellor at Powhatan

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Eastern View at Courtland, 6

Chancellor/Powhatan winner at Caroline, 5

Midlothian at Hanover, 6

Patrick Henry-Ashland

at Dinwiddie, 6

REGION 3B

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Brentsville at Warren County, 6

Culpeper at William Monroe, 6

Manassas Park at Skyline, 6

Friday’s quarterfinal

John Marshall at Spotsylvania, 7

REGION 1A

Wednesday’s first round

Surry at Washington & Lee, 5

Lancaster at Mathews, 6

Essex at Chincoteague, 4

West Point at Sussex, 5

Friday’s quarterfinals

Surry/W&L winner at Windsor, 5

Lancaster/Mathews winner

at Rappahannock, 6

Essex/Chincoteague winner

at Northumberland, 6

West Point/Sussex winner

at Northampton, 5

BOYS SOCCER

REGION 6B

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Riverbend at Colonial Forge, 6

Franklin Co. at Thomas Dale, 5:30

Clover Hill at Cosby, 6

Manchester at James River, 7

REGION 5D

Wednesday’s first round

Potomac at North Stafford, 7

Stafford at Brooke Point, 7

William Fleming at Halifax, 5:30

Orange at Albemarle, 7

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Potomac/North Stafford winner at Mountain View, 6:45

Stafford/Brooke Point winner at Massaponax, 7

W. Fleming/Halifax winner at Patrick Henry-Roanoke

Orange/Albemarle winner at Harrisonburg

REGION 4B

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Powhatan at Midlothian

Patrick Henry-Ashland at Hanover

Thursday’s quarterfinal

King George at Chancellor, 7:15

Monacan at Eastern View, 5:30

Tuesday’s semifinals

Chancellor/King George winner

vs. PH/Hanover winner

Powhatan/Midlothian winner

vs. Monacan/E. View winner

REGION 3B

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Brentsville at Culpeper, 6

Skyline at Manassas Park, 7

George Wythe

at William Monroe, 7:30

Friday’s quarterfinal

Spotsylvania

at Thomas Jefferson, 6

REGION 1A

Wednesday’s first round

Northampton at Middlesex, 5:30

Lancaster at Mathews, 6

Essex at West Point, 6

Friday’s quarterfinals

Essex/West Point winner

at Washington & Lee, 6

Lancaster/Mathews winner

at Rappahannock, 6

Northampton/Middlesex winner

at Windsor, 6

Franklin at Northumberland, 6

GIRLS SOCCER

REGION 6B

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Colonial Forge at Clover Hill, 6

Riverbend at Thomas Dale, 7

Manchester at James River, 5:30

Cosby at Franklin County, 5:30

REGION 5D

Wednesday’s first round

Potomac at Brooke Point, 5

Stafford at North Stafford, 5

Patrick Henry-Roanoke

at William Fleming

Orange at Halifax

Thursday’s semifinals

Potomac/Brooke Point winner

at Mountain View, 5

Stafford/N. Stafford winner

at Massaponax, 5

PH/William Fleming winner

at Albemarle

Orange/Halifax winner

at Harrisonburg

REGION 4B

Tuesday’s first round

Powhatan 5, King George 0

Midlothian 7, Louisa 0

Patrick Henry 7, Dinwiddie 0

Wednesday’s first round

Caroline at Chancellor, 6:30

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Powhatan at Hanover, 5:30

Midlothian vs. Courtland, 5:30

(at Chancellor)

Caroline/Chancellor winner

at Eastern View, 8

Patrick Henry at Monacan, 6

REGION 3B

Thursday’s quarterfinals

James Monroe at William Monroe, 6

Culpeper at Skyline, 6

Manassas Park at Brentsville, 7:45

Friday’s quarterfinal

Warren County at Spotsylvania, 6

REGION 1A

Friday’s quarterfinals

Windsor at Washington & Lee, 6

Franklin at Northampton, 6

Essex at Northumberland, 7

BOYS LACROSSE

REGION 6B

Wednesday’s semifinals

James River at Colonial Forge, 6:30

Thomas Dale vs. Cosby

Championship

Semifinal winners

REGION 5D

Wednesday’s semifinals

North Stafford at Mountain View

Patrick Henry at Albemarle

Championship

Semifinal winners

GIRLS LACROSSE

REGION 6B

Wednesday’s semifinals

James River at Colonial Forge, 5

Franklin County at Cosby, 6

Championship

Semifinal winners

REGION 5D

Wednesday’s semifinals

Stafford at Mountain View

Albemarle at Patrick Henry

Championship

Semifinal winners

REGION 4B

Thursday’s championship

James Monroe at Brentsville, 6

BOYS TENNIS

REGION 5D

Thursday’s semifinal

Albemarle at Massaponax, 4

REGION 3B

Thursday’s championship

Brentsville at James Monroe,

3:30 (at Kenmore Park)

GIRLS TENNIS

REGION 5D

Wednesday’s semifinal

Stafford at Albemarle, 1

Thursday’s semifinal

Harrisonburg at Massaponax, 1

REGION 3B

Thursday’s championship

Brentsville at James Monroe, 3:30

