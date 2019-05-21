BASEBALL
REGION 6B
Thursday's quarterfinals
Manchester at Colonial Forge, 6
Riverbend at Thomas Dale, 5
Clover Hill at Cosby, 6
Franklin County at James River, 5
REGION 5B
Tuesday’s first round
Massaponax at North Stafford, 6
Wednesday’s first round
Brooke Point at Mountain View, 6
Harrisonburg at Albemarle
William Fleming at Patrick Henry-Roanoke
Thursday’s quarterfinals
MV/BP winner at Potomac, 5
Massaponax/North Stafford winner at Stafford, 6
Harrisonburg/Albemarle winner at Halifax
WF/PH winner at Orange
REGION 4B
Monday’s play-in game
King George 4, Louisa 1
Monday’s first round
Eastern View 4, Chancellor 1
Tuesday’s first round
King George at Powhatan, 6
Huguenot at Dinwiddie
Monacan at Patrick Henry-Ashland
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Eastern View at Hanover
Huguenot/Dinwiddie winner at Caroline, 6
Monacan/PH winner at Midlothian
Thursday's quarterfinal
KG/Powhatan winner at Courtland, 4:30
REGION 1A
Wednesday’s first round
Rappahannock at Colonial Beach, 5
West Point at Northumberland, 5
Franklin at Surry, 5
Mathews at Chincoteague, 5
Friday’s quarterfinals
Rappahannock/Colonial Beach winner at Windsor, 5
West Point/Northumberland winner at Washington & Lee, 5
Franklin/Surry winner at Essex, 5
Mathews/Chincoteague winner at Lancaster, 5
SOFTBALL
REGION 6B
Wednesday's quarterfinal
Franklin County at Manchester, 5
Thursday's quarterfinal
Clover Hill at Riverbend, 6
Colonial Forge at Cosby, 5
James River at Thomas Dale, 5
REGION 5B
Wednesday’s first round
Stafford at Brooke Point, 4
Potomac at North Stafford, 6
Patrick Henry-Roanoke at Albemarle
Harrisonburg at William Fleming
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Stafford/Brooke Point winner at Mountain View, 4
Potomac/N. Stafford winner at Massaponax, 6
PH/Albemarle winner at Halifax
Harrisonburg/William Fleming winner at Orange
REGION 4B
Monday’s play-in game
Chancellor 18, Huguenot 0
Wednesday’s first round
Chancellor at Powhatan
Eastern View at King George
Louisa at Midlothian
Monacan at Patrick Henry-Roanoke
Quarterfinals
KG/Eastern View winner at Courtland, 6
Chancellor/Powhatan winner at Caroline, 5
Louisa/Midlothian winner at Hanover, 6
Monacan/PH winner at Dinwiddie, 6
REGION 1A
Wednesday’s first round
Surry at Washington & Lee, 5
Lancaster at Mathews, 6
Essex at Chincoteague, 4
West Point at Sussex, 5
Friday’s quarterfinals
Surry/W&L winner at Windsor, 5
Lancaster/Mathews winner at Rappahannock, 6
Essex/Chincoteague winner at Northumberland, 6
West Point/Sussex winner at Northampton, 5
BOYS SOCCER
NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT
Tuesday’s final
Washington & Lee at Rappahannock
REGION 6B
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Riverbend at Colonial Forge, 6
Franklin Co. at Thomas Dale, 5:30
Clover Hill at Cosby, 6
Manchester at James River, 7
REGION 5B
Wednesday’s first round
Potomac at North Stafford, 7
Stafford at Brooke Point, 7
William Fleming at Halifax, 5:30
Orange at Albemarle, 7
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Potomac/N. Stafford winner at Mountain View, 6:45
Stafford/Brooke Point winner at Massaponax, 7
WF/Halifax winner at Patrick Henry-Roanoke
Orange/Albemarle winner at Harrisonburg
REGION 4B
Monday’s play-in game
Louisa 2, Dinwiddie 0
Tuesday’s first round
Powhatan at Caroline, 6
Louisa at Monacan
Courtland at King George, 6
Huguenot at Patrick Henry-Ashland
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Powhatan/Caroline winner at Midlothian
Louisa/Dinwiddie/Monacan winner at Eastern View
Courtland/KG winner at Chancellor
Huguenot/PH winner at Hanover
REGION 1A
Wednesday’s first round
Northampton at Middlesex, 5:30
Lancaster at Mathews, 6
Essex at West Point, 6
Friday’s quarterfinals
Essex/West Point winner at Washington & Lee, 6
Lancaster/Mathews winner at Rappahannock, 6
Northampton/Middlesex winner at Windsor, 6
Franklin at Northumberland, 6
GIRLS SOCCER
NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT
Tuesday’s final
Essex/Northumberland winner at W&L
REGION 6B
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Colonial Forge at Clover Hill, 6
Riverbend at Thomas Dale, 7
Manchester at James River, 5:30
Cosby at Franklin County, 5:30
REGION 5B
Wednesday’s first round
Potomac at Brooke Point, 5
Stafford at North Stafford, 5
P.H.-Roanoke at William Fleming
Orange at Halifax
Thursday’s semifinals
Potomac/Brooke Point winner at Mountain View, 5
Stafford/N. Stafford winner at Massaponax, 5
PH/William Fleming winner at Albemarle
Orange/Halifax winner at Harrisonburg
REGION 4B
Tuesday’s first round
King George at Powhatan, 6
Louisa at Midlothian, 6
Caroline at Chancellor, 6:30
Patrick Henry at Dinwiddie, 6
Thursday’s quarterfinals
King George/Powhatan winner at Hanover, 5:30
Louisa/Midlothian winner at Courtland, 5:30
Caroline/Chancellor winner at Eastern View
PH/Dinwiddie winner at Monacan, 6
BOYS LACROSSE
REGION 6B
Wednesday’s semifinals
James River at Colonial Forge, 6:30
Thomas Dale vs. Cosby/Manchester winner
REGION 5D
Wednesday’s semifinals
North Stafford at Mountain View
Patrick Henry at Albemarle
GIRLS LACROSSE
REGION 6B
Wednesday’s semifinals
James River at Colonial Forge, 5
Franklin County at Cosby, 6
REGION 5D
Wednesday’s semifinals
Stafford at Mountain View
Albemarle at Patrick Henry
REGION 4B
Thursday’s championship
James Monroe at Brentsville, 6
BOYS TENNIS
REGION 5B
Thursday’s semifinals
Albemarle at Massaponax, 4
REGION 3B
Tuesday’s semifinals
Culpeper vs. James Monroe, 4 (at Kenmore Park)
Warren County at Brentsville, 2
GIRLS TENNIS
REGION 5D
Thursday’s semifinals
Harrisonburg at Massaponax, 1
Patrick Henry/Albemarle winner vs. Stafford
REGION 3B
Tuesday’s semifinals
Culpeper at James Monroe, 4
Skyline at Brentsville, 4