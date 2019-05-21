BASEBALL

REGION 6B

Thursday's quarterfinals

Manchester at Colonial Forge, 6

Riverbend at Thomas Dale, 5

Clover Hill at Cosby, 6

Franklin County at James River, 5 

REGION 5B

Tuesday’s first round

Massaponax at North Stafford, 6

Wednesday’s first round

Brooke Point at Mountain View, 6

Harrisonburg at Albemarle

William Fleming at Patrick Henry-Roanoke

Thursday’s quarterfinals

MV/BP winner at Potomac, 5

Massaponax/North Stafford winner at Stafford, 6

Harrisonburg/Albemarle winner at Halifax

WF/PH winner at Orange

REGION 4B

Monday’s play-in game

King George 4, Louisa 1

Monday’s first round

Eastern View 4, Chancellor 1

Tuesday’s first round

King George at Powhatan, 6

Huguenot at Dinwiddie

Monacan at Patrick Henry-Ashland

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Eastern View at Hanover

Huguenot/Dinwiddie winner at Caroline, 6

Monacan/PH winner at Midlothian

Thursday's quarterfinal

KG/Powhatan winner at Courtland, 4:30

REGION 1A

Wednesday’s first round

Rappahannock at Colonial Beach, 5

West Point at Northumberland, 5

Franklin at Surry, 5

Mathews at Chincoteague, 5

Friday’s quarterfinals

Rappahannock/Colonial Beach winner at Windsor, 5

West Point/Northumberland winner at Washington & Lee, 5

Franklin/Surry winner at Essex, 5

Mathews/Chincoteague winner at Lancaster, 5

SOFTBALL

REGION 6B

Wednesday's quarterfinal

Franklin County at Manchester, 5

Thursday's quarterfinal

Clover Hill at Riverbend, 6

Colonial Forge at Cosby, 5

James River at Thomas Dale, 5

REGION 5B

Wednesday’s first round

Stafford at Brooke Point, 4

Potomac at North Stafford, 6

Patrick Henry-Roanoke at Albemarle

Harrisonburg at William Fleming

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Stafford/Brooke Point winner at Mountain View, 4

Potomac/N. Stafford winner at Massaponax, 6

PH/Albemarle winner at Halifax

Harrisonburg/William Fleming winner at Orange

REGION 4B

Monday’s play-in game

Chancellor 18, Huguenot 0

Wednesday’s first round

Chancellor at Powhatan

Eastern View at King George

Louisa at Midlothian

Monacan at Patrick Henry-Roanoke

Quarterfinals

KG/Eastern View winner at Courtland, 6

Chancellor/Powhatan winner at Caroline, 5

Louisa/Midlothian winner at Hanover, 6

Monacan/PH winner at Dinwiddie, 6

REGION 1A

Wednesday’s first round

Surry at Washington & Lee, 5

Lancaster at Mathews, 6

Essex at Chincoteague, 4

West Point at Sussex, 5

Friday’s quarterfinals

Surry/W&L winner at Windsor, 5

Lancaster/Mathews winner at Rappahannock, 6

Essex/Chincoteague winner at Northumberland, 6

West Point/Sussex winner at Northampton, 5

BOYS SOCCER

NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT

Tuesday’s final

Washington & Lee at Rappahannock

REGION 6B

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Riverbend at Colonial Forge, 6

Franklin Co. at Thomas Dale, 5:30

Clover Hill at Cosby, 6

Manchester at James River, 7

REGION 5B

Wednesday’s first round

Potomac at North Stafford, 7

Stafford at Brooke Point, 7

William Fleming at Halifax, 5:30

Orange at Albemarle, 7

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Potomac/N. Stafford winner at Mountain View, 6:45

Stafford/Brooke Point winner at Massaponax, 7

WF/Halifax winner at Patrick Henry-Roanoke

Orange/Albemarle winner at Harrisonburg

REGION 4B

Monday’s play-in game

Louisa 2, Dinwiddie 0

Tuesday’s first round

Powhatan at Caroline, 6

Louisa at Monacan

Courtland at King George, 6

Huguenot at Patrick Henry-Ashland

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Powhatan/Caroline winner at Midlothian

Louisa/Dinwiddie/Monacan winner at Eastern View

Courtland/KG winner at Chancellor

Huguenot/PH winner at Hanover

REGION 1A

Wednesday’s first round

Northampton at Middlesex, 5:30

Lancaster at Mathews, 6

Essex at West Point, 6

Friday’s quarterfinals

Essex/West Point winner at Washington & Lee, 6

Lancaster/Mathews winner at Rappahannock, 6

Northampton/Middlesex winner at Windsor, 6

Franklin at Northumberland, 6

GIRLS SOCCER

NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT

Tuesday’s final

Essex/Northumberland winner at W&L

REGION 6B

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Colonial Forge at Clover Hill, 6

Riverbend at Thomas Dale, 7

Manchester at James River, 5:30

Cosby at Franklin County, 5:30

REGION 5B

Wednesday’s first round

Potomac at Brooke Point, 5

Stafford at North Stafford, 5

P.H.-Roanoke at William Fleming

Orange at Halifax

Thursday’s semifinals

Potomac/Brooke Point winner at Mountain View, 5

Stafford/N. Stafford winner at Massaponax, 5

PH/William Fleming winner at Albemarle

Orange/Halifax winner at Harrisonburg

REGION 4B

Tuesday’s first round

King George at Powhatan, 6

Louisa at Midlothian, 6

Caroline at Chancellor, 6:30

Patrick Henry at Dinwiddie, 6

Thursday’s quarterfinals

King George/Powhatan winner at Hanover, 5:30

Louisa/Midlothian winner at Courtland, 5:30

Caroline/Chancellor winner at Eastern View

PH/Dinwiddie winner at Monacan, 6

BOYS LACROSSE

REGION 6B

Wednesday’s semifinals

James River at Colonial Forge, 6:30

Thomas Dale vs. Cosby/Manchester winner

REGION 5D

Wednesday’s semifinals

North Stafford at Mountain View

Patrick Henry at Albemarle

GIRLS LACROSSE

REGION 6B

Wednesday’s semifinals

James River at Colonial Forge, 5

Franklin County at Cosby, 6

REGION 5D

Wednesday’s semifinals

Stafford at Mountain View

Albemarle at Patrick Henry

REGION 4B

Thursday’s championship

James Monroe at Brentsville, 6

BOYS TENNIS

REGION 5B

Thursday’s semifinals

Albemarle at Massaponax, 4

REGION 3B

Tuesday’s semifinals

Culpeper vs. James Monroe, 4 (at Kenmore Park)

Warren County at Brentsville, 2

GIRLS TENNIS

REGION 5D

Thursday’s semifinals

Harrisonburg at Massaponax, 1

Patrick Henry/Albemarle winner vs. Stafford

REGION 3B

Tuesday’s semifinals

Culpeper at James Monroe, 4

Skyline at Brentsville, 4

