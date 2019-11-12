FIELD HOCKEY

CLASS 6

Monday’s quarterfinal

Western Branch 3, Massaponax 2

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Kellam 5, Battlefield 0

Woodson 2, Yorktown 0

Langley 2, Fairfax 0

Friday’s semifinals

At South County H.S.

Western Branch vs. Langley, 11:30 a.m.

Kellam vs. Woodson, 11:30

CLASS 5

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Gloucester 4, Atlee 0

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Frank Cox 3, Matoaca 0

Mountain View 6, Briar Woods 0

Riverside 2, Stafford 0

Friday’s semifinals

At South County H.S.

Mountain View vs. Gloucester, 9:30 a.m.

Frank Cox vs. Riverside, 9:30

CLASS 4

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Chancellor 6, Liberty 0

Great Bridge 2, Warhill 0

Eastern View 3, Heritage 0

Lee–Davis 1, Warwick 0

Friday’s semifinals

At South County H.S.

Chancellor vs. Great Bridge, 3:30

Eastern View vs. Lee-Davis, 3:30

CLASS 3

Monday’s quarterfinal

Poquoson 6, George Mason 0

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

James Monroe 15, Lakeland 0

Tabb 2, Western Albemarle 0

Independence 3, York 0

Friday’s semifinals

At South County H.S.

James Monroe vs. Tabb, 1:30

Independence vs. Poquoson, 1:30

VOLLEYBALL

REGION 6B

Tuesday’s final

Battlefield 3, Massaponax 0

REGION 5D

Tuesday’s final

North Stafford 3, Albemarle 1

REGION 4B

Wednesday’s final

Patrick Henry at Courtland, 7

