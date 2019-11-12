FIELD HOCKEY
CLASS 6
Monday’s quarterfinal
Western Branch 3, Massaponax 2
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
Kellam 5, Battlefield 0
Woodson 2, Yorktown 0
Langley 2, Fairfax 0
Friday’s semifinals
At South County H.S.
Western Branch vs. Langley, 11:30 a.m.
Kellam vs. Woodson, 11:30
CLASS 5
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
Gloucester 4, Atlee 0
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
Frank Cox 3, Matoaca 0
Mountain View 6, Briar Woods 0
Riverside 2, Stafford 0
Friday’s semifinals
At South County H.S.
Mountain View vs. Gloucester, 9:30 a.m.
Frank Cox vs. Riverside, 9:30
CLASS 4
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
Chancellor 6, Liberty 0
Great Bridge 2, Warhill 0
Eastern View 3, Heritage 0
Lee–Davis 1, Warwick 0
Friday’s semifinals
At South County H.S.
Chancellor vs. Great Bridge, 3:30
Eastern View vs. Lee-Davis, 3:30
CLASS 3
Monday’s quarterfinal
Poquoson 6, George Mason 0
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
James Monroe 15, Lakeland 0
Tabb 2, Western Albemarle 0
Independence 3, York 0
Friday’s semifinals
At South County H.S.
James Monroe vs. Tabb, 1:30
Independence vs. Poquoson, 1:30
VOLLEYBALL
REGION 6B
Tuesday’s final
Battlefield 3, Massaponax 0
REGION 5D
Tuesday’s final
North Stafford 3, Albemarle 1
REGION 4B
Wednesday’s final
Patrick Henry at Courtland, 7
